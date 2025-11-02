Gary Neville has named the only team he thinks are now capable of stopping Arsenal ending their more than 20-year wait to lift the Premier League trophy, although it will likely take a minor miracle for that to happen.

The in-form Gunners continued their incredible start to the new campaign as they chalked up their ninth successive win in all competitions with a 2-0 triumph at Burnley on Saturday.

That victory saw them move seven points clear at the top of the table, with Arsenal now the firm favourites to secure their first top-flight title since 2004.

Neville is clearly impressed and only sees one challenger capable of usurping them at the summit come next May.

Speaking after the victory at Turf Moor, the Sky Sports pundit told NBC Sports: “Look, Arsenal can lose the title from here. I understand why Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal players and even the fans will play down the idea that they have to win it this season.

“But they’re the most consistent team and they’ve been building up to this now for three or four seasons.

“I actually tipped them for the title for the past three seasons and they’ve obviously fallen short. I thought they should have been there last season when Liverpool won it because I thought if Man City dropped off, Arsenal had to be the team to do it.

“There won’t be many people making excuses for Arsenal this season and that’s not me applying pressure to Arsenal, I just think they’re the best team in the league and they’ve got the right squad.

“It’s only November so it’s crazy to suggest you should win the league from here – but they should and if you’re not Mikel Arteta or an Arsenal player you can say that quite confidently.

“The reason I say I’m confident Arsenal will win the league is because you always think about what can stop a team. If Liverpool lost Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah in previous seasons they would be in trouble.

“But I can’t think of any player Arsenal might lose now and it would mean they would lose the title… even the two centre-backs because of the summer signings.

“Every position is covered. Bukayo Saka was that player in the past but Noni Madueke came in when he was injured. Everywhere they are properly doubled up with the same level of quality or only a small drop-off.”

Struggling Liverpool still tipped to push Arsenal

Liverpool managed to halt a run of four successive league defeats as they saw off Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday for a morale-boosting win for Arne Slot ahead of a tough week of fixtures.

And Neville believes that, despite their clear issues this season, the reigning Premier League champions remain the biggest threat to Arsenal’s seemingly serene title charge.

He added, when asked who will be the biggest challengers to Arteta’s men: “So who’s going to take it off them? Arsenal would have to beat themselves not to win it.

“I don’t think Man City are going to get back to a level they’ve been at previously and come back at Arsenal. Pep Guardiola is a genius, but he hasn’t got the players or the team playing at the level needed.

“Liverpool are the only team but they would have to get back on track very quickly.”

That recovery did start for the Reds with the win over Villa, but they are a team who still have some clear flaws, particularly defensively, something that cannot be said for an Arsenal side who kept their seventh successive clean sheet at Burnley.

In short, Neville is bang on – it’s very much Arsenal’s title to lose now.

