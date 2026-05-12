Gary Neville has named the two major factors that could propel Arsenal to Champions League glory against ‘better side’ PSG later this month, by which time he expects them to have already sealed their first Premier League title in more than 20 years.

Mikel Arteta’s side took a monumental stride towards top-flight title success after recording a controversial 1-0 win at relegation-threatened West Ham on Sunday, moving them five points clear of Manchester City with two games remaining – although City do still have a game in hand.

Victories against Burnley and Crystal Palace in their final two outings will be enough for Arsenal, unless City drop points again, and Neville cannot see Arteta’s men failing to win the Premier League title from the position they are currently in.

The Champions League is a different matter, though, with current holders PSG awaiting in the final in Budapest on May 30.

It’s a first trip to the final for Arsenal in 20 years, having lost to Barcelona back in 2006, while Luis Enrique’s side crushed Inter Milan 5-0 in last year’s showpiece.

And while Neville concedes that PSG are clearly ‘better’ than their opponents, he feels that if Arsenal play to their strengths, they could still come away champions of Europe.

“Arsenal have got such momentum now,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast. “They beat Atletico Madrid, watched Man City drop points at Everton and then winning at West Ham in that way.

“Winning it that way is far more special that winning the game 3-0, you’d love to win games easily but those type of results build confidence, resilience and momentum.

“The Arsenal players should be in dreamland now, they should be unstoppable, nothing should be able to stop them now.”

DON’T MISS: Everton’s perfect Friedkin Group transfer under threat as Arsenal battle to sign exciting Brazilian

Arsenal urged to use two major advantages over PSG

“In the Champions League final they need to think about their defensive ability and strength and think how they can over 90 minutes beat a team who are better than them.

“Because PSG are better than them, you can’t get away from that. PSG are a better team than Arsenal right now and they’ve demonstrated that over the last two seasons.

“For Mikel Arteta it’s a chance to go to another level because winning the Champions League would be incredible.

“Winning the Premier League for the first time in 22 years is huge but getting the Champions League as well would be incredible.

“It feels like the right moment for Arsenal to win the Premier League, it doesn’t quite feel like the right moment for them to win the Champions League.

“It feels like the moment PSG to win it back-to-back and for Luis Enrique to put himself up there with the God-like managers who have done this.

“It feels more like that than Arsenal winning the double but it doesn’t really matter, it would still be a sensational season for Arsenal.

“And if they do win the double, that puts them into a different stratosphere.”