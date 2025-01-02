Arsenal are being offered the chance to sign Randal Kolo Muani in January with PSG making it clear they are ready to cash in on the France star – with which of the five strikers Mikel Arteta is looking at and most likely to sign also coming to light.

The Gunners resisted the chance to sign a new striker over the summer with Arteta deciding at the time to offer Kai Havertz more opportunities in a central role following the decision to offload Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace. And while Arsenal have not struggled for goals this season – their 38 goals scored from 19 Premier League games this season being shared across the side – Arteta has come to realise that his side do lack something of a presence up front.

As a result, the Arsenal boss is now ready to re-focus his desire to sign a new No.9 in 2025 – and could even launch a move to bring a new option to the club this month, with the Gunners ready to spend money if the right target comes on to the market.

Now the first of those options has presented itself to Arsenal in the form of Kolo Muani. The striker moved to PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in summer 2023 for a fee worth a huge €95m (£77m, $98.4m).

However, after only managing nine goals in 40 games across his debut season for Luis Enrique’s side, the 27-times capped France striker finds himself having fallen down the pecking order this season and has started just twice in Ligue 1 so far.

Now after a return of just 11 goals across his 54 appearances, the Daily Mail claims the French giants have offered Arsenal an open door to discuss a move for the 80-goal striker if they so wish.

And journalist Sami Mokbel claims Arteta is giving serious thoughts to the move with the Arsenal boss ‘desperately pushing for an attacker’ this January and willing to spend big money to bring a blockbuster name in at Emirates Stadium.

HAVE YOU SEEN? Arteta hands Arsenal dream EIGHT-MAN wishlist as Gunners look to revolutionise three positions

Kolo Munai of interest to Arteta – but he’s not Arsenal’s top target

Mokbel claims Kolo Muani is certainly of interest to Arteta and the fact the striker can also cover on the right wing with Bukayo Saka currently sidelined until March after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury is of added appeal.

But it is a new No.9 which Arteta really craves and a player who can present a different option to either Havertz or Gabriel Jesus as the focal point of their attack.

To that end, sources have consistently revealed to TEAMtalk that Arteta’s dream target would be Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. The Sweden striker has been in red-hot form this season and is now considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

We can reveal the 25-year-old was a serious discussion point between Arteta and their former sporting director Edu before the Brazilian’s departure earlier this season.

However, any move for the former Real Sociedad man is considered prohibitive, and with sources informing us that Newcastle would demand a British record transfer fee for the striker and with the bidding for Isak likely to start at a whopping £115m.

His current deal at St James’ Park currently runs to 2028, though efforts at tying him to an extension have so far failed to bear fruit for Newcastle.

Discussing the player as an option for Arsenal last month, reliable journalist David Ornstein told The Athletic FC podcast: “I think we should cast our gaze onto Alexander Isak. We have seen how unbelievably good he is when he’s fit and in a rhythm.

“There doesn’t appear to be any progress on a new contract. Newcastle have him for several more years, and that perhaps opens the opportunity for clubs to make a push.

“He’s somebody that clubs have looked very closely at in the past. Arsenal, for example, looked to sign him when he was at Real Sociedad, but they didn’t end up doing it and he went to Newcastle.”

In addition to Kolo Muani and Isak, we also understand Arsenal are keeping tabs on Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, while Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush continues to be linked with a move in the wake of his rich run of form in Germany.

The Gunners also continue to keep tabs on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after seeing a summer approach for the Slovenian fail.

Arsenal latest: Cost to sign Wolves star revealed; Nkunku chances rated

Mokbel also reveals Arsenal are keeping tabs on Wolves star Matheus Cunha – something regular readers of our pages will be familiar with.

The Brazilian has been in brilliant form this season, despite his side’s struggles near the foot of the table and has 10 goals and four assists from 20 appearances so far.

Indeed, our correspondent Ben Jacobs provided us with confirmation of the Gunners’ interest in the former Atletico Madrid man, though also revealed the hugely-prohibitive fee placed on the 11-times capped Brazil international’s head.

Elsewhere, and perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Arsenal have also been named as potential suitors for Christopher Nkunku amid claims the France forward has made clear his wish to leave Chelsea in January.

Nkunku has 12 goals in 27 appearances this season but has been limited to just 391 minutes of action in the Premier League.

Now trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation and has revealed what needs to happen for Chelsea to consider a sale.

IN-FOCUS: Randal Kolo Muani at PSG this season