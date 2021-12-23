Arsenal have gone against Mikel Arteta’s wishes and put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up for sale, according to a report.

The striker’s future is uncertain after he was stripped of the captaincy last week, following a disciplinary breach. Aubameyang has also been left at home for the last three Premier League matches.

Reports suggest the goalscorer is a target for Italian clubs Milan, Inter and Roma.

With this in mind, Arsenal have placed Aubameyang on the transfer list, according to ESPN.

They are open to offers for his signature as we head towards the January transfer window. This could result in his three-year spell at the Emirates coming to an end, even though Arteta believes he still has a future at the club.

Arteta and Aubameyang had a close bond before his latest setback, and the Spaniard reportedly believes all parties can turn the corner. He wants to rely on either Granit Xhaka or Alexandre Lacazette as captain, but Aubameyang remains in his plans.

This could set up a huge breakdown in the relationship between Arteta and the Arsenal board, should Aubameyang be sold.

The report claims the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on January 9, will be an important time for the 32-year-old.

It will allow him to decide if his future lies in north London or elsewhere. Arsenal will also have time to sound out potential successors, including Alexander Isak and Dusan Vlahovic.

Reacting to Aubameyang’s captaincy strip, Arsenal legend Paul Merson said: “This is not going to be a problem for Aubameyang because he’s got an unbelievable contract at the club.

“However, it’s a major problem for Arsenal. Who’s going to take him on those wages? Absolutely nobody in the whole wide world.

“It’s a big problem for Arsenal and Arteta.”

Arsenal to wreak havoc on Tottenham deal

Meanwhile, a report from Sport Witness claims Arsenal want to wreak havoc on Tottenham’s move for Mattias Svanberg.

He is a dynamic midfielder currently starring for Bologna and the Swedish national team.

Tottenham are hoping to make the ace their first signing of the Antonio Conte era. But Arsenal are ready to battle them for his services.

It will reportedly cost €15m-20m to land Svanberg. He also wants wages of around €1m per season, which Bologna are unable to match. However, Arsenal and Spurs can meet that fee relatively easily.

