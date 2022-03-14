Xhaka claims three ‘small details’ can stun Liverpool with Arsenal win, as underrated man backed to star

Granit Xhaka has insisted that the “small details” are what will define Arsenal’s performance against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Gunners gained more momentum on Sunday with a fifth Premier League win in a row. They beat Leicester 2-0 and while the Foxes had their moments, Arsenal looked in control for the most part.

And the victory also gave Arsenal control over the top-four race. They reclaimed fourth place off Manchester United and have three games in hand on the Red Devils.

However, those three ties are against Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea respectively.

Liverpool are first up at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp’s side were in fact the last team to beat the Gunners – in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Having triumphed at Wembley, the Reds are now looking to keep the pressure up on league leaders Manchester City. As a result, Switzerland midfielder Xhaka has said that the small details will count in Wednesday’s clash.

“Of course we are seeing the other results. But we are winning, that’s now five in a row, and we now have a big game on Wednesday against Liverpool,” the 29-year-old told the Evening Standard.

“We knew this would be a key week for us before the international break. And let’s see on Wednesday, we have to maybe perform better than today.

“We know the quality they [Liverpool] have. They are one of the best teams in the Premier League, maybe in Europe. We have to be focused over the 90 minutes.

“We have to finish the chances to score as quick as possible, but as well we have to be very compact. In the end, on Wednesday, I believe the small details will be the difference.”

Xhaka added that striker Alexandre Lacazette will prove crucial against Liverpool following his starring role against Leicester. The Frenchman, who is set to leave as a free agent in the summer unless he signs a new contract, netted a penalty in an all-round solid performance.

Xhaka said: “In the end, people want him to score. People only see if players score. But people sometimes don’t see how important he is for us, not only on the pitch but as well off the pitch.

“On the pitch, he is an amazing player and he understands the game so good with the quality he has. I hope now after this three, four, five, six weeks they [people] understand how important he is for us.”

Xhaka has Arsenal amends to make

Xhaka has proven a solid servant to Arsenal aside from his disciplinary issues – which have continued to crop up.

Indeed, the midfielder put the Gunners on the back foot in the first leg of the semi-final with Liverpool by getting a red card.

He effectively forced Arsenal into damage limitation mode at Anfield to get to the second leg with the tie intact.

Since then, he has played every minute in all five of Arsenal’s five successive Premier League wins.

He has also insisted that he will never change the way he plays. Still, he will be looking to make amends against Liverpool this time around.