Arsenal star ‘open’ to Bundesliga move as transfer wheels set in motion

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has set the transfer wheels in motion for his return to Germany.

The defensive midfielder came through Basel’s academy before making his first-team debut in a Champions League qualifier back in July 2010. He went on to make 67 appearances for the Swiss outfit, winning two league titles and a domestic cup, before Borussia Monchengladbach came calling.

They snapped him up for a reported €8.5million, with the Switzerland international penning a five-year contract. He soon became a stalwart of the Gladbach side, as well as captain for his national team.

Arsenal gave Xhaka his Premier League break in July 2016 by parting with £30m for his signature. Xhaka captained Arsenal in their first two league matches this season but has missed their last seven outings through injury.

The 29-year-old is edging closer to a return and is now actively training once again. He will miss this weekend’s clash against Newcastle but could feature in the trip to Man Utd on December 2.

During a recent interview, Xhaka was asked about his transfer from Gladbach to Arsenal. He went on to make a telling admission about his future.

“I have just extended my contract, which still has two and a half years to run,” he said (via Daily Mail).

“Then I’ll be 32, and if Max Eberl [Gladbach’s director of sport] is willing to bring me back when I’m 32, my door will be open.”

It looks like Xhaka will honour his contract at the Emirates before seeking a return to the Bundesliga in 2024.

The star was a top target for Jose Mourinho at Roma during the summer. The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss is a fan of Xhaka, and wanted him to bolster the midfield.

Roma were seemingly close to completing a deal, only for it to fall through before transfer deadline day.

Arsenal target ‘ready’ for big move

Meanwhile, Lille midfielder Renato Sanches insists he is ‘ready’ to take the next step in his career.

The Portugal international is on the wish list of three Premier League clubs – Arsenal, Liverpool and Wolves. Italian giants AC Milan are also in the race.

During an interview with French outlet L’Equipe, the 24-year-old said: “Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested but I don’t know.

“I spoke with my agent, I know which clubs are calling and which are not, but I can’t tell now. I know I’m ready.

“If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me.”

