Granit Xhaka could yet leave Arsenal for Roma before the January transfer window closes, with Roma reportedly planning another transfer offer.

The Gunners have had a busy winter window so far, but not so much on the arrivals front. While they have chased deals for the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Arthur Melo, nothing has materialised.

Instead, departure has been the watch word at the Emirates Stadium this month. Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers have all left.

Indeed, Chambers was the latest to go as Aston Villa – seemingly from nowhere – announced the capture of the defender.

But after Maitland-Niles’ loan move to Roma, Jose Mourinho’s side are reportedly seeking a permanent raid on Arsenal.

Calciomercato reports that they have reignited their transfer chase for Switzerland midfielder Xhaka.

The Serie A club tried to sign him last summer. However, as reported by talkSPORT, they ultimately failed to meet the Gunners’ £17million asking price.

As such, Xhaka signed a one-year contract extension and his current terms now expire in 2024.

Arsenal board decline Arthur loan move from Juventus Arsenal have rejected Juventus over a loan move for Arthur

Still, Calciomercato reports that Roma are eyeing a bumper new offer this month to try and finally add the player to Mourinho’s squad.

Indeed, they could offer to loan Xhaka and have an obligation to buy worth €22million (£18million). Not only would the fee match Arsenal’s asking price last summer, it would even go above it.

Roma are able to offer the price hike as they feel confident of shifting Guinea international Amadou Diawara before the transfer cut-off.

Similarly, though, Arsenal would want to find a replacement for Xhaka before making a decision on his future if the improved bid comes in.

Nevertheless, Xhaka has been criticised for his discipline at Arsenal since his move. He has picked up five red cards for the Gunners, most recently in the Carabao Cup semi-finals against Liverpool.

Xhaka defends Arsenal discipline

Speaking earlier this month, though, Xhaka insisted that he will never change the way he plays.

“It’s not like I’m planning this,” he said. “It’s not like I’m doing this on purpose. This is who I am.

“I can’t change myself from today to tomorrow. Of course, I need to improve and I know I need to improve.

“But sometimes, I am in a position where I have to take a 50:50. It’s risky, of course. Now people will say, ‘Yeah, but why do you always [take] risks?’”

As for a potential replacement for Xhaka if he does leave, talks over a deal for Arthur are not going as smoothly as the Gunners would have hoped.