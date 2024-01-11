Arsenal have launched a surprise €25m move to sign Borja Mayoral – and the price needed for Getafe to accept a deal has been revealed in a move that will finally gift Mikel Arteta the perfect Plan B to his planned signing of Ivan Toney.

The Gunners’ chances of enjoying a successful 2023/24 season have been badly damaged in recent weeks in the wake of three successive and hugely-painful defeats. After being top of the table on Christmas Day, Arsenal are yet to win a game since, having lost at home to West Ham and away at Fulham in the Premier League, and then seeing their FA Cup hopes ended by Liverpool, who claimed a 2-0 victory at Emirates Stadium.

Thankfully, the January window gives the Gunners a quick chance to find one or two fixes for their squad which have looked a little stretched in recent weeks.

To that end, Arteta would love to get his hands on a new midfielder and a new striker – and a £100m double raid on Everton was touted on Wednesday as a potential fix for both positions.

Of those two, the Gunners do seemingly have a strong interest in signing Amadou Onana, with the Toffees’ £60m valuation unlikely to deter Arteta and Co, having been priced out of a move for Aston Villa’s £100m-rated star Douglas Luiz.

But if Arteta feels his side are short in midfield, the same sentiment will surely be matched by what he has seen from his attack, who spurned several gilt-edged chances against Liverpool and now only have two goals from their last four games in all competitions.

Arsenal hit by bitter Ivan Toney transfer blow

And Arsenal will need to quickly find an answer to their sudden profligacy in front of goal if they are to end that 20-year wait to be crowned Premier League champions this season.

Having been strongly linked with a move for Toney for months, the Gunners have learned their chances of landing the Brentford striker are slipping further and further from their grasp.

Indeed, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing this week striker was set to sign a new deal at the Gtech Community Stadium which will contain a significant release clause, the Bees have since admitted their confidence and belief that the one-time capped England striker will stay loyal to their cause.

As a result, the Bees have now stuck a hugely-prohibitive £100m price tag on the head of their prized asset now; a fee that has, understandably, seen Arsenal back away from a move for the 27-year-old striker.

Thomas Frank has also spoken out over his determination to keep the player, leading to Arsenal now accepting any chance of a move is off the table.

“To get Ivan back will be like signing an unbelievably good striker, who is proven in the Premier League,” the Brentford manager said.

“Of course we are looking forward to that. Ivan is training very well, on and off the pitch, and looking forward to finally contributing to the team. I see at least the same determination and willpower to want to train well and be ready to play – maybe a tiny bit more in terms of wanting to come back and be at his best. It’s good, only positive.

“Am I desperate to keep him? Desperate is a big word. I’d really, really like to keep him. I’m a head coach. I’d love to have my best players with me all the time. So from my perspective, I don’t want to sell him. That’s me, because he is fantastic. Last year three players scored more than 20 goals in the Premier League and he was one of them.”

Edu makes £22m bid to bring Borja Mayoral to Arsenal

With Edu now accepting that pursuing a deal would be futile, The Sun claims the Gunners have launched an opening €25m (£22m) bid for Mayoral, with the former Real Madrid striker who has found the best form of his career this season.

Having scored an impressive 14 goals in 21 games so far this term, the 26-year-old finds himself among the top scorers in LaLiga – only Jude Bellingham has indeed scored more – and form which has attracted the attentions of Arsenal.

TEAMtalk revealed back in December that both Fulham and Crystal Palace were both on his trail, though it now seems it is Arsenal who are leading that chase.

Part of his good form is being attributed to Mason Greenwood, who himself moved to Getafe over the summer on a loan deal from Manchester United, and has impressed in their attack with five goals and four assists from 17 appearances so far.

Per the report, the Gunners see Majoral as someone who could fit perfectly into their system, but having launched a move, Getafe have been quick to reject their initial approach.

However, Edu is reportedly undeterred and has since been told by Getafe that an offer of €45m (£39m) will be enough to get his signing over the line.

The Gunners chief is now reportedly weighing up a possible move, and could look to offer Getafe some a reduced package, but made up in achievable add-ons to get a deal over the line.

Getafe, for their part, could use the funds generated by his sale to try and secure the permanent signing of Greenwood, who has since been linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

