Arsenal have quietly placed Michael Olise at the very top of their long-term attacking wishlist, with sources confirming the club are laying the groundwork for a blockbuster £100 million-plus move in the summer of 2026.

The 23-year-old Frenchman, who joined Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace for £50million only 18 months ago, is seen by Mikel Arteta as the ultimate statement signing: a world-class right-winger capable of elevating the Gunners into genuine European royalty.

Bayern have zero intention of entertaining January approaches, even if Arsenal’s need for creativity is laid bare by Bukayo Saka’s recent injuries and Gabriel Martinelli’s inconsistent form.

Senior figures at the Allianz Arena view Olise – already with nine goals and 10 assists this season – as central to Vincent Kompany’s project and are relaxed about his contract running until 2029. A mid-season sale is categorically off the table.

Yet the seeds for 2026 are being sown now. Arsenal’s hierarchy, led by Andrea Berta, believe landing a player of Olise’s reputation would send an unmistakable message: the north London club are no longer plucky challengers but genuine destination material for Europe’s brightest talents. For Arsenal it would mark their climb back to the top of European football.

Arteta, speaking after Saturday’s win over West Ham, reiterated his mantra: “We must keep improving in every window. The best players want to play for Arsenal – we have to show them why.”

Olise’s camp are aware of the interest. The former Reading academy star turned down Chelsea in 2024 partly because he wanted guaranteed minutes; Bayern delivered Champions League football and a platform that has seen him terrorise defences with trademark cuts inside and venomous left-foot strikes.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Everything Ornstein and Arsenal expert said about FOUR deals – shock sale, January moves, Saka contract

Olise open to London return

Sources close to the player insist he is “happy and settled” in Bavaria but would listen seriously to Arsenal if a concrete path opened in 18 months’ time. A life in London is attractive to the French superstar.

The financial package is already being whispered by sources: an initial £80million with £25million in achievable add-ons, plus a salary north of £250,000 a week. Arsenal’s healthy balance sheet, combined with expected commercial growth, makes it feasible.

For Arteta, Olise represents a huge landmark: a world-class dynamo to mirror Martinelli’s threat on the left and allow Saka rotational breathing space.

Bayern will fight to keep him, but Arsenal’s patient, calculated pursuit underlines what the club believe inside its walls – when the Gunners come calling in 2026, few stars will be able to resist.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Arsenal news: Striker signing battle; Chelsea put in their place

First up, the January transfer window is not yet open, but Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy is already the hottest property in Europe, with Arsenal and Manchester United plotting audacious moves to hijack his Bundesliga dominance.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s audacious attempts to sign an Arsenal star will NOT succeed, with two sources revealing how the Gunners have responded to the noise.

And finally, Noni Madueke is starting to show Arsenal fans exactly why Mikel Arteta was convinced to shell out a huge £52m fee for his services this summer – and the Gunners manager has revealed the surprise role Bukayo Saka had in the winger’s arrival from Chelsea.