Arsenal foil Guardiola’s attempt to steal star Arteta loves, with ‘deal agreed’ for big Man City target

Man City are set to miss out on Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal are reportedly set to tie down Ethan Nwaneri to a new contract despite Manchester City’s attempts to sign the attacking midfielder.

The 17-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting players to have come through Arsenal’s academy and Mikel Arteta is expecting big things from him in the future.

Pep Guardiola is also thought to be a big admirer of Nwaneri, who became the Premier League’s youngest-ever player after making his debut at just 15 years and 181 days.

READ MORE: Arteta buzzing as Newcastle star refuses to rule out stunning Arsenal move to replace exit-bound player

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the England under-17s international in recent months.

Nwaneri has made one Premier League appearance so far this season and has been named on the bench by Arteta on four occasions.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal have offered the attacker a contract that would give him the highest-ever wages for an academy player in the club’s history.

It now seems that Nwaneri is set to commit his long-term future to the North Londoners, which will come as a blow to Man City.

Man City, Chelsea set to miss out on Arsenal star

According to Arsenal expert Charles Watts, Nwaneri’s first professional deal is set to be confirmed by Arsenal “very soon.”

“As far as I’m aware, Ethan Nwaneri’s first professional deal will be confirmed very soon. It’s been agreed for a long time and he has now turned 17, so confirmation should follow imminently,” Watts told CaughtOffside.

“Getting him signed up is a big boost for Arsenal because there was a time not so long ago that people at the club were resigned to losing him.

“Both Chelsea and Manchester City were pushing very hard to get him and it was looking very likely that he would leave.

“But Arsenal kept trying to persuade him to resist what they were offering and to stay put and I understand Mikel Arteta took a very active role in that.”

Arsenal have plenty of exciting young players in their ranks and look set to be competing at the top of the Premier League for years to come.

Bukayo Saka, 22, is one example of someone who came through the Gunners’ academy and has become one of the world’s best players.

Nwaneri will no doubt be aiming to replicate Saka’s success in the coming years.

DON’T MISS: Man City expulsion could cost Guardiola star player who ‘dreams’ of link-up with global phenomenon at Euro super-power