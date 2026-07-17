Former Premier League scout Keith Wyness has suggested that progress on Bruno Guimaraes moving from Newcastle to Arsenal is “close enough” that the deal will get done.

Guimaraes informed the Magpies weeks ago of his desire to leave. Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have already done so, and the club might not be nearly as competitive without their big stars.

The Brazilian’s desire to exit stems from an interest from Premier League champions Arsenal, who continue to push for his signature.

They’re believed to have made a few attempts already, and while all have been turned away by Newcastle, progress has been made.

It’s been such that Wyness feels Newcastle will lose their man, but the price is still up in the air.

He told Football Insider: “Bruno is probably the heartbeat of Newcastle and the fans would probably agree with me. He’s been the heart and soul of the club going forward.

“Is there a middle ground here at £90m? Will Arsenal go up? Will Newcastle come down? And I think the player in this case has all the cards.

“If he decides he wants to go to London and play for Arsenal, which I’m hearing he does, then I think you may see Arsenal make the deal sweet enough that Newcastle will have to accept it.

“It’s close enough that I think it can get done and structured in some way, and I think Newcastle can see the writing on the wall. It’s a difficult one for them. But I do expect Bruno to push that through.”

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Newcastle demands for Guimaraes clear

TEAMtalk is aware, as are other outlets, that it should take £100million for the Magpies to let Guimaraes go.

However, sources previously stated he wouldn’t actively push, despite wanting to leave, and will leave his future up to the club.

Newcastle writer Lee Ryder has reiterated that Guimaraes isn’t likely to just give up on the club.

He wrote: ‘Arsenal have taken a step back from pursuing Bruno Guimaraes, with the saga now almost one month old without the Gunners making an official approach for the Brazil international.

‘It doesn’t necessarily mean Newcastle United can move on from the situation just after verbal discussions on price tags between £45m to £60m, and it may be a ploy after Arsenal already seem to have got in the player’s head.

‘It is understood that Arsenal, according to sources in the capital, have not held fresh conversations for Bruno so far this week. The conversations around the deal had been going on with Bruno’s representatives.

‘But it suggests that Bruno’s chances of reporting to the KNOX training ground in Benton are increasing by the day. It is believed that Newcastle boss head coach Eddie Howe does not expect Bruno to follow the example of Alexander Isak and refuse to train.’

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