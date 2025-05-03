Arsenal are interested in signing a relegated playmaker, though whether a surprise deal is made could hinge on selling a £30m star first, according to a report.

Reinforcements in attacking areas are being sought at Arsenal, with the club well aware the final third is where they’ve fallen short this season. A new striker is on the agenda, as is a left winger to serve as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

However, a fresh update from The Sun now states a new playmaker to provide back-up and competition for Martin Odegaard and Ethan Nwaneri could arrive.

It’s been a season of doom and gloom at Leicester City, though one bright spark in the darkness has been Bilal El Khannouss.

The Moroccan didn’t come cheap when costing £21m to sign from Belgian side Genk last summer. Nonetheless, he’s caught the eye in what has otherwise been a miserable season at the King Power.

Like many in a Foxes shirt this year, El Khannouss has lacked end product despite promising moments. After 29 matches his record stands at just two goals and two assists.

Nevertheless, his stock remains high and per The Sun, Arsenal are interested in striking a deal.

Whether Arsenal do act on their interest could hinge on offloading a rarely-seen playmaker first…

Fabio Vieira must go / El Khannouss asking price

Fabio Vieira – a £30m signing from FC Porto three summers ago – has spent the current campaign loaned back to Porto.

The Sun state Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Vieira in action this season, though the reports they’ve sent back aren’t all that encouraging.

The outlet stated: ‘Throughout this season, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Vieira, but there is believed to be an acceptance that his future lies elsewhere, with several clubs in Europe interested.’

Arsenal hope to collect as close to the £30m fee they paid when cashing in. Unless they soften that stance a permanent return to Porto will be impossible.

But if Arsenal can find a buyer, a move for El Khannouss could take shape and despite Leicester’s relegation, the 20-year-old won’t come cheap.

Trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, previously told TEAMtalk El Khannouss’ contract does NOT contain a relegation clause.

As such, Leicester are under no obligation to sell the playmaker at a discounted rate and have set their stall out at £40m.

Of course, the club’s need to balance the books and sign a raft of new stars to aid their chase for promotion could result in Leicester lowering their demands.

El Khannouss is one of the club’s most saleable assets and if not Arsenal, another side are sure to take a punt.

