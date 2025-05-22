Arsenal are now ‘seriously’ pursuing Rodrygo who has leapfrogged Mikel Arteta’s dream signing on their transfer shortlist, and a report has revealed how big of a bid is required to get the green light from Real Madrid.

Arsenal are well aware they must make a handful of impactful additions this summer to go from challengers to champions. The club fully intend to invest heavily in the market, with midfield maestro, Martin Zubimendi, first to arrive for €60m.

Two new forwards – one for the wings and one at No 9 – will also arrive. Regarding the flanks, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams had been widely reported to be Arteta’s dream signing.

However, there is growing speculation Williams will now sign for Real Madrid after Los Blancos determined his €58m release clause is too good of a market opportunity to ignore.

That news was relayed by Marca who also insisted Williams would only be signed if a major name were ousted. The ‘leading candidate’ to depart, per the report, is Rodrygo.

That was followed by Sky Germany revealing Arsenal were giving serious consideration to launching a concrete move for the 24-year-old Brazil international.

Their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, also revealed initial talks over the move had opened behind the scenes.

And according to a fresh update from Plettenberg, Arsenal are getting serious for Rodrygo who has now leapfrogged Williams as their No 1 target on the wings.

“Arsenal are continuing to seriously pursue Rodrygo! Still difficult but he is currently at the very top of their list for the wing,” wrote Plettenberg.

“Talks between all parties have started as revealed yesterday.”

Rodrygo price tag / Arteta responds

The latest out of Spain claims the golden number that will get approval from Real Madrid is €80m / £67.25m.

That is a figure well within Arsenal’s means and a move on that scale would not prevent the club from landing Zubimendi and a potent new striker too.

And encouragingly for Arsenal fans, manager Arteta did not pour cold water on links to Rodrygo when directly quizzed on the Brazilian.

During a press conference Arteta was asked: “Just in the last 24 hours or 48 hours or so you’ve been linked with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

“I’m not asking you to talk about a specific name of him, but what does it say about where this team is at, where this project is at that you’re linked with a player of that calibre.”

After struggling to hold back a smile, Arteta responded: “Well I wouldn’t like to name a player, but obviously the biggest thing is that, and using the word ‘pride’, is that we’ve brought the club into a position, into a place that next season you HAVE to win a major trophy.

“That means that everybody believes that we have the level, that we have shown the consistency, and we are an elite team in this country and in Europe.

“If you don’t do that, then what’s going to happen? So for me that’s the biggest statement that Arsenal is there (said while pointing upwards).”

Why are Real Madrid open to selling Rodrygo?

One question Arsenal fans may have is if Rodrygo is so good, why are Real Madrid waving goodbye?

The reasoning behind their stance perhaps relates more to the player than any dissatisfaction with his performances.

Back in late-April Radio Marca brought news of Rodrygo’s growing unhappiness with his situation at the Bernabeu.

While he has continued to start frequently since Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, it is usually Rodrygo relegated to the bench when Carlo Ancelotti selected an extra midfielder. Mbappe and Vinicius Jr – as you might expect – proved undroppable when fit.

Reports both then and now have stated it is by no means certain Rodrygo will depart, especially if incoming manager, Xabi Alonso, reassures the winger he has a crucial role to play in the new era.

But if Alonso cannot make those guarantees, a blockbuster transfer to north London could await.

Interestingly, Rodrygo has spent the bulk of his Real Madrid career playing on the right side given the presence of Vinicius Jr on the left.

However, it is important to note Rodrygo is right-footed and would be a more natural fit when allowed to cut inside and on to his stronger right foot if positioned on Arsenal’s left flank.

The left flank is where Arsenal are aiming to strengthen given the inconsistent form of Gabriel Martinelli and the presence of talisman Bukayo Saka on the right.