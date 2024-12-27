Arsenal have ace up their sleeve in hunt for French star Arteta ‘really appreciates’

Arsenal hold a key advantage over Barcelona in the pursuit of Sevilla star Lucien Agoume, it has been revealed.

According to the latest reports in France, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal ‘really appreciate’ the profile of French midfielder Agoume. The Gunners have been monitoring Agoume’s performances since he joined Sevilla – initially on loan – in January, and have been very impressed by what they have seen.

Agoume’s transfer to Sevilla became permanent in August for just €4million and he has proven to be worth that investment.

The France U21 international, who mainly operates in the No 6 role, has established himself as a key component of the Sevilla side, having played in 16 of their 18 La Liga games so far.

Arsenal believe Agoume has the potential to step up and thrive at the Emirates. The report, which comes from Foot Mercato, states that Arsenal could use a secret weapon to sign the 22-year-old first, too.

There is already an open line of communication between Arsenal and Agoume’s agents, ND Sports Management, as they also represent Gunners defender William Saliba.

This might help Arsenal to fend off transfer rivals Barca and win the race for the thriving starlet in either January or summer 2025.

Although, the report does add that Arsenal will likely wait until they have appointed their new sporting director before launching a concrete bid for Agoume.

Arsenal and Barca’s interest in Agoume was first revealed on December 17. Football Transfers claimed that Arteta’s side were leading the charge for him at that stage, having identified the former Inter Milan star as a successor for Thomas Partey.

However, Barca reportedly stepped up their hunt to sign Agoume five days later, setting up a transfer battle between the two clubs.



News of Agoume’s agents having a good relationship with Emirates chiefs should put Arsenal back in the driving seat for this prospective deal.

Arsenal latest: Sterling update; Keown advice

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided his information on whether Raheem Sterling will remain at Arsenal for the full season.

Sterling joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea over the summer but has largely had to rely on substitute appearances for game time.

Romano states that the Englishman will stay at Arsenal in January, despite talk of an early termination. Sterling feels he can help Arsenal as they look to challenge Liverpool for the title.

Bukayo Saka picking up a hamstring injury will not aid Arsenal’s cause, though. Arteta has admitted Saka will be out for ‘many weeks’ as he may have ‘torn’ something.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has urged Arteta to use Ethan Nwaneri more to help provide Arsenal with creativity amid Saka’s absence.

