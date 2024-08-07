Arsenal fans need not worry amid fears their partially agreed move for major signing number three has gone cold, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing the reasons behind the delay.

Sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta have already wrapped up a pair of important signings this summer. David Raya joined in a deal worth £27m after Arsenal activated their option to buy in the former Brentford goalkeeper’s loan deal.

Riccardo Calafiori was next to arrive in a deal worth £42m. The Italy international is expected to play primarily at left-back in what was already the Premier League’s meanest defence last term.

With additions made at goalkeeper and in defence, attention quickly turned to signing a central midfielder and striker.

Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, 28, emerged as Arsenal’s primary target in midfield. The Gunners wasted little time striking an agreement on personal terms, with the Spain international signing off on a four-year contract running until 2028.

Arsenal followed that up by verbally offering a package worth roughly €30m. Real Sociedad had initially hoped to collect €50m for Merino, but will sell on the cheap given the player has less than a year remaining on his existing contract.

News of Arsenal sealing a deal for Merino had been anticipated in the immediate aftermath of selling Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham.

The Gunners sold the attacker for an initial £27m (rising to £34m through add-ons) and that move paved the way for Merino to arrive.

The latest reports in Spain claim Merino favours joining Arsenal over fellow suitor Barcelona. However, developments regarding a club-to-club agreement between Arsenal and Real Sociedad have gone curiously quiet.

Fears the move has stalled have prompted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano to provide an update on the state of play.

Mikel Merino expected to join Arsenal; delay explained

When speaking to Caught Offside, Romano insisted there is no cause for concern and the move is still on track.

Romano explained the delay is simply down to Arsenal and Real Sociedad continuing to negotiate the final fee and payment structure.

Talks over ironing out those aspects of the deal are continuing to take place and there is no suggestion the move is at risk.

“It’s gone a bit quiet on the Mikel Merino to Arsenal saga in recent days, so I’ve had some fans asking me for an update on the situation,” Romano said.

“For now my understanding is that negotiations continue, it’s still all verbal with no formal bid but for sure Merino is waiting for Arsenal to complete the agreement with Real Sociedad.

“It’s also about payment terms, the structure, more things to follow between the two clubs. Merino wants Arsenal, so it’s just on the clubs now.”

Furthermore, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has also been informed Arsenal fans should not be concerned about a possible transfer collapse.

Arsenal chiefs are understood to calm about the situation and Merino’s move is believed to be a case of when and not if.

