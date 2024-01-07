Arsenal add extra demand on top of asking price for star who remains target for London rival

Eddie Nketiah could be the casualty if Arsenal invest in a new centre-forward, but a report has revealed what their demands would be before letting him go.

An elite centre-forward could be the missing piece of the puzzle if Arsenal are to become genuine title challengers after falling short last season. For the time being, their main options up front are Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah.

There is little wrong with either player, but if Arsenal can find someone even better, it might make the difference. Consequently, there have been questions about Nketiah’s future in particular.

Just 18 months ago, Nketiah extended his contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2027. Even now, he seems to be happy at his current club, for whom he has scored six goals from 26 games this season.

Nevertheless, there have been rumours about which clubs might be interested in him. For example, it was recently reported that Arsenal had knocked back an approach by Crystal Palace.

According to the Daily Star, Crystal Palace remain keen on taking Nketiah from north to south London.

And contrary to some other outlets, the report claims Arsenal are open to offloading Nketiah. However, there would be a few conditions to fulfil before they would be satisfied sanctioning a deal.

First of all, Arsenal would have to sign a new striker themselves – such as Ivan Toney from Brentford or Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth – before letting Nketiah go.

Then, anyone wanting to sign Nketiah would have to meet two of their stipulations: the asking price and request for a certain clause to be inserted into the deal.

The Star suggests Arsenal will ask for £30m as the base price for the 24-year-old.

But because they still believe he has the potential to develop into an even better player, they would also request a sell-on clause, which would set them up to take advantage of a future increase in Nketiah’s value.

Any money they make on Nketiah when the time comes to sell him will be profit, since he is a product of their own Hale End academy.

Crystal Palace on alert for striker opportunity

Whether or not Crystal Palace would be willing to meet their £30m asking price remains to be seen.

Like Arsenal but on a different level, Crystal Palace are keen to upgrade what they have available to them up front at the earliest opportunity.

Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta are their strikers, on contracts lasting until 2025 and 2026 respectively. There is also Jordan Ayew, who is in the Ghana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

If Nketiah does actually become available, he would probably be of interest to more clubs than just Crystal Palace, but they are the only suitors mentioned by the Star at this stage.

