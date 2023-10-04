Arsenal add summer signing’s twin brother to transfer wish list after scouts feed back enthusiastic reports

Just months after signing Jurrien Timber, Arsenal are in the mix to sign his twin brother Quinten Timber, a report has claimed – although they would face plenty of competition.

Timber was a marquee summer signing for Arsenal from Ajax, although they will not be able to use him for a long time due to a serious injury he suffered early into his spell with the club.

It has now emerged that another Timber could have an Arsenal future after 90min named the Gunners as being among the admirers of Jurrien’s twin, Quinten.

Unlike his defender brother, Quinten Timber plays as a midfielder. While they both developed at Ajax, the club from whom Arsenal bought Jurrien, Quinten currently plays for Feyenoord.

Indeed, the Rotterdam outfit had the Timber twins in their academy before their Ajax days. Feyenoord bought Quinten Timber from Utrecht in 2022, one year on from his own Ajax exit.

During his debut season with Feyenoord, Timber played 30 times in all competitions as his new side claimed the Eredivisie title. And according to 90min, his performances have caught the eyes of Arsenal scouts.

In addition to Arsenal, there are admirers of Quinten Timber among the scouting networks of Manchester United, Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Monaco, it is claimed.

Feyenoord still have Timber under contract at De Kuip until 2026. The 22-year-old has already admitted he is open to making a big-money move elsewhere in the future, though.

It is not yet clear what kind of price Arne Slot’s side might demand for Timber when the time comes to sell him. His brother cost Arsenal an initial €40m, which could rise to €45m, back in July.

Could Quinten Timber compete in Arsenal midfield?

In Quinten’s territory in the centre of midfield, Arsenal have Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho as their more defensive options, and Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira as their more advanced options.

Jorginho and Elneny are both in the final year of their contracts, while Partey has been sporadically linked with an exit as well and Smith Rowe might be starting to consider his own future.

This season, Quinten Timber has played as a central midfielder six times for Feyenoord, and as a more attacking one on three occasions. Ironically, it has actually been when he has started from slightly deeper that he has ended up contributing to goals.

He has also earned his Champions League debut this season, in which Arsenal have also made their long-awaited return to the competition.