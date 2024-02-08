Arsenal add thrilling LaLiga winger to dream summer wishlist, with trio up for sale to help

Arsenal want to win the race for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams in the summer transfer window, a report has revealed.

Will Arsenal be strengthening a title-winning squad in the summer or looking to make more adjustments to try and become one next year? Only time will tell, but their ambitions in the transfer market are growing regardless.

In that regard, they have been scouting Williams recently, as revealed by the Daily Mirror. They still want more depth on the wings to help the likes of Bukayo Saka.

Williams, like his older brother Inaki, came through Athletic Club’s youth ranks and is now a fully-fledged first-team star.

The right-footer has 109 appearances for Athletic to his name, from which he has scored and assisted 17 goals each.

His progress earned him a contract renewal in Bilbao back in December, meaning he is now tied down until 2027. But that might not stop Arsenal testing Athletic’s resolve – or any of his other admirers.

Indeed, Arsenal are just the latest contenders to sign Williams after joining the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa – as well as Real Madrid – in the race for his services.

Which club is in the lead for the 21-year-old, who has scored five goals and set up twice as many from 24 appearances this season, is not yet known.

Capped 11 times by Spain, Williams is highly rated despite not yet having the chance to participate in a UEFA competition at club level.

Now, Arsenal are measuring his abilities against other targets in similar territory such as Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

Arsenal trio up for sale

As they prepare for an ambitious summer in which they could also look to strengthen at centre-forward and in midfield, Arsenal are also working out who they can sell to raise funds for their evolution.

The same report revealing their interest in Williams has identified three players they are already willing to consider offers for.

The potential casualties include striker Eddie Nketiah, who might fall further down the pecking order if Arsenal do invest in a higher-pedigree centre-forward.

Furthermore, attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and defensive midfielder Thomas Partey are both at risk, especially the latter who is approaching the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Smith Rowe is under contract until 2026, but he and Nketiah could be sold for pure profit since they are products of Arsenal’s own academy.

Arsenal will hope to raise a decent amount of money if they decide time is up for those three, which they could then reinvest in valuable targets like Williams.

