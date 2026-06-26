Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent is backing Arsenal to snap up Bournemouth star Alex Scott, after Manchester City agreed a ‘crazy’ £116million deal to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

City had seen two previous offers for Anderson knocked back by Forest before their £116m bid was accepted on Thursday night, with the England international now set to undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Etihad Stadium.

Interestingly, City are insisting that their agreement to sign Anderson will not break the British transfer record, with TEAMtalk having spoken to sources within both camps to get their side of the story.

Nevertheless, the Etihad outfit are clearly sending a message to Arsenal that they are going all in on trying to reclaim their Premier League title next season, even though they are currently being made to wait on securing Enzo Maresca as Pep Guardiola’s successor.

Bent, however, thinks the Gunners will be getting by far the better deal if they can secure the £60m addition of Scott from Bournemouth.

Respected transfer insider David Ornstein has already confirmed that Arsenal hold a strong interest in the 22-year-old England international, although they face a battle with Manchester United to secure his signature.

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Man City accused over overpaying for Anderson

Bent suggests that City massively overpaying for Anderson could allow Arsenal to snap up Scott and still have funds available to bolster other areas of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

“Elliot Anderson for £120m or Alex Scott for £60m, I’m taking Alex Scott all day, every day. There’s no way on the planet that Elliot Anderson is £60m better than Alex Scott, he’s just not,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“I like Elliot Anderson, I think he’s a top player but for that money, £120 million is crazy. He’s been decent [at the World Cup] but not £120m. Alex Scott for £60m, I promise you now if I had the choice.”

In a separate show, Bent added: “This is where transfer fees are crazy. Elliot Anderson is brilliant but I’m saying he’s not £40m better than Alex Scott.

“If he comes to Arsenal, I’m just not sure where he plays because you’ve got [Martin] Zubimendi who is the holder, or [Myles] Lewis-Skelly, then you have [Declan] Rice as the No.8.

“You know what though, I’d take him at Arsenal because he’ll get so many minutes. He’s a top player and, you never know, he can force his way in.

“He has had a wonderful season but I always think it’s that next level. Going to play for Arsenal or Manchester United, when you’re in the Champions League and all these different various competitions, the expectation goes through the roof.”

Scott is not the only midfielder on Arsenal’s radar, though, with reports claiming the Gunners have had an opening ‘offer’ for Bruno Guimaraes ‘rejected’ by Newcastle United, but they will return with an improved proposal.