Arsenal have officially completed an important deal, though on slightly different terms to what Fabrizio Romano first reported.

A huge summer awaits for Arsenal and their sporting director, Andrea Berta. The Italian won the race to succeed Edu earlier in 2025 and has been thrown into the thick of the action from day one.

The Gunners are determined to preside over a game-changing transfer window that will transform the club from challengers to champions.

Berta put the finishing touches to Arsenal’s agreement for Martin Zubimendi and his focus is now on signing a left winger and striker.

However, of equal importance to those arrivals is ensuring Arsenal retain the brightest stars already at their disposal.

A series of high profile Arsenal players have contracts expiring within the next two years. William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Bukayo Saka are the headline-grabbing names out of contract in 2027.

Arsenal made significant progress in negotiations with Gabriel in the late stages of May.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed an agreement was close and claimed the centre-back would sign a contract running until 2030.

Arsenal have now announced Gabriel has put pen to paper, though per both Ben Jacobs and Romano in his latest update, the deal will run until 2029, not 2030.

Gabriel has proven a dominant performer in both boxes over the past few seasons.

He was named in the 2023/24 PFA Team of the Year and since joining Arsenal in 2020, no defender has scored more Premier League goals than the Brazilian’s mark of 17.

Gabriel extension the first of many

Arsenal are working to tie Thomas Partey – who is out of contract on June 30 – down to a new deal too. The Gunners also aim to prevent what what would be disastrous exits of two homegrown stars.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has emerged on Real Madrid’s radar, while Manchester City and Barcelona have made approaches for Max Dowman.

ICYMI: Arsenal facing Lewis-Skelly disaster as Real Madrid pounce on Berta’s first big mistake

Dowman, 15, put up extraordinary numbers for Arsenal’s Under-18s this term despite largely competing against older players in that age group.

The attacking midfielder notched 15 goals and five assists in 15 appearances in the U18 Premier League last season.

14 of those goals came in his last seven appearances of the season in a truly mind-boggling purple patch.

Arsenal are understood to be confident they can convince Dowman to remain in situ and ignore the budding interest in securing his signature.

