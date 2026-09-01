Arsenal announce first of FOUR self-sabotage exits that cripple title hopes

Arsenal have officially confirmed the first of four major departures that could result in the Gunners self-sabotaging their quest to retain the Premier League title.

Arsenal’s squad is comfortably the strongest in the Premier League, and in truth, the league title is theirs to lose.

However, the Gunners are about to preside over four high profile exits, all of which are coming from the same department of their squad.

No fewer than FOUR attackers will leave the club on deadline day, and as it stands, no replacements for any of the quartet will be signed.

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The first of the four to go is Fabio Vieira, with Arsenal confirming the Portuguese has been sold to Bundesliga side Hamburg.

A club statement began: ‘Fabio Vieira has joined Bundesliga side Hamburger SV on a permanent transfer.’

Vieira has netted Arsenal €10m / £8.5m, and as mentioned, three more attackers will follow him out of the Emirates.

Ethan Nwaneri is joining Borussia Dortmund on loan, Gabriel Martinelli will move to Al-Hilal for a fee slightly north of €65m / £56m, and Gabriel Jesus is signing for Barcelona for €14m, add-ons included.

Arsenal have signed Christos Tzolis for their forward line this summer, though he’s the direct replacement for Leandro Trossard who left for Besiktas.

As such, Arsenal’s attacking options will soon be down to Tzolis, Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard, Max Dowman, Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke.

While there’s still plenty of talent left in situ, Arsenal are a club with genuine ambitions of winning quadruples and excellent strength in depth is a must to compete on four fronts.

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And according to a fresh update from The Athletic, Arsenal might be making a major mistake by sanctioning so many attacking exits.

Their reporter, Oliver Kay, wrote: ‘I’m fascinated to see who, if anyone, Arsenal will bring in to bolster their attacking options before the deadline.

‘If you had told me at the end of last season that they would sell Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, I would have imagined they were bringing in at least two really big hitters.

‘After all, Mikel Arteta was talking about higher calibre players who would “take this club to a different level”.

‘So far, their only attacking reinforcement has been the signing of Christos Tzolis, who, for all his obvious promise, found it tough going at Aston Villa on Monday night.

‘They considered Lyon’s exciting 21-year-old winger Malick Fofana, but he is heading to Sunderland.’

Kay went on to conclude: ‘More is expected from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, if injury-free and firing on all cylinders, and Eberechi Eze and Victor Gyokeres, with a full season at Arsenal now behind them.

‘But for such a formidable squad, their attacking options will look rather light unless sporting director Andrea Berta can conjure a deal from somewhere.’

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