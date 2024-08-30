Arsenal have confirmed Aaron Ramsdale has joined Southampton in a lucrative sale and one of two goalkeepers will take his place at the Emirates, while Mikel Merino has unfortunately suffered a cruel early injury blow.

Ramsdale was relegated to a bench role last term following the loan arrival of David Raya. On the rare occasions Ramsdale did feature, the 26-year-old produced a series of error-strewn displays.

After Arsenal activated the £27m option to buy in Raya’s loan agreement, the future of Ramsdale always looked like it would lay away from the Emirates.

A permanent switch to Southampton has now been completed, with the move confirmed on Arsenal’s official website.

Ramsdale has signed a four-year deal with an option for a fifth season with the Saints.

The sale is worth a £25m package with the Gunners netting an initial £18m.

A further £1m will make its way to Arsenal if Southampton avoid relegation in the 2024/25 season. The remaining £6m in add-ons is based on incentives.

Even if Arsenal collect the full £25m package they will have made a small loss on the £30m they paid to sign Ramsdale from Sheffield United in 2021.

However, given Ramsdale’s displays were riddled with blunders over the last two seasons and he can hardly be classed as a reliable stopper, a £25m package represents an excellent return for the Gunners.

Arsenal replacement latest

Arsenal fully intend to sign a replacement for Ramsdale and had hoped to pluck Joan Garcia out of Espanyol.

An agreement on personal terms was forged long ago, though when it came time to bidding for the player over the last 48 hours, Espanyol played hard ball.

Arsenal lodged two bids that were both below Garcia’s €30m release clause. Espanyol have thus far refused to budge and won’t sell the goalkeeper if the release clause isn’t triggered.

As such, Arsenal quickly began exploring a move for Bournemouth stopper Neto.

A straight loan that does not contain an option or obligation to buy was quickly agreed on a verbal basis with the Cherries.

Neto travelled ahead of undertaking a medical on Friday morning. Garcia remains Arsenal’s preferred option, though they may have to settle for Neto before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Mikel Merino injured in training

There is some rather unfortunate news for a player the Gunners have got over the line.

Mikel Merino became Arsenal’s third major signing of the summer earlier this week, though has already suffered an injury setback that will delay his debut.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Mikel Arteta confirmed the midfielder has suffered a shoulder injury which he believes is a “fracture.”

“It’s unfortunate,” bemoaned Arteta (as quoted by BBC Sport). “He has a shoulder injury and it looks like he will be out for a few weeks.

“He landed on the floor and Gabi (Gabriel Magalhaes) landed on top of him, it’s a fracture probably.”

