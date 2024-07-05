Arsenal have announced the arrival of goalkeeper David Raya who has become their second signing of the summer, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed another move is fully agreed and imminent.

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal sanctioned a loan swoop for David Raya last summer. Aaron Ramsdale had many admirers at the Emirates, though sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta believed there was room for improvement.

The end result saw Raya drafted in from Brentford on a season-long loan. The Gunners paid the Bees a £3m loan fee and the deal also contained a buy option worth £27m.

Raya performed well during his first season in north London. His transfer certainly appeared a wise one given Ramsdale looked shaky and committed numerous errors on the rare occasions he did start between the sticks.

Arsenal always intended to activate their buy option from the moment the loan deal was struck and confirmation of their move came on Thursday.

Arsenal announced Raya has signed a long-term deal with the club, with reports elsewhere suggesting the contract runs for four years. Brentford have received £27m as per the buy option.

“After a year on loan as a Gunner, I can finally say that I’m an Arsenal player for the coming years,” said Raya upon completing the move. “I’m excited to see what the future holds but always living in and enjoying the present.

“It’s a dream come true to be here and I want to thank you for all the support you have already given me throughout the last year.”

Manager Arteta added: “David showed us last season what an important player he is for us, so we are delighted he is now officially our player. He is a big presence in our dressing room and we are really pleased to keep working with him.

“We know he will take the strong foundations he put in place last season and build on them in the years to come, and that he will enjoy more success with us. We have a very talented group of goalkeepers and I love to see connections like the one I see in our goalkeeping unit.”

Raya becomes Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of fellow goalkeeper Lucas Nygaard.

The young Danish goalkeeper put pen to paper with the Gunners on June 27 and revealed there was one specific reason why he chose Arsenal ahead of rival suitors.

Striker transfer imminent

Elsewhere transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed an exit to the tune of £4m is fully agreed and imminent.

Arsenal are primed to sell 21-year-old striker, Mika Biereth, to Austrian club Sturm Graz.

Biereth joined Arsenal from Fulham back in 2021, though ultimately failed to break into Arteta’s first-team plans.

Biereth spent the second half of last season loaned to Sturm Graz and according to Romano, he’ll now join the Austrian side outright.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Mika Biereth joins Sturm Graz from Arsenal on £4m deal, permanent move approved.

“There will be sell-on clause for Arsenal too.”

