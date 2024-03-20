Arsenal announce second terrific new deal, but Fabrizio Romano confirms big summer signing is OFF

Arsenal have announced their second vital contract extension within a week following the news Takehiro Tomiyasu has penned fresh terms, though Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a rumoured Gunners transfer is OFF.

Arsenal tied Ben White down to fresh terms last Thursday. The versatile defender – who now primarily plays at right-back – signed until 2028. His new deal also contains an option for the 2028/29 season.

Versatility has been the buzz word in Arsenal’s rearguard of late. White is capable of occupying multiple positions, as are Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber.

All three can play centrally or at full-back and the options they provide are a godsend for manager Mikel Arteta.

Now, Arsenal have confirmed another of that trio – Tomiyasu – has put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

The Japan international, 25, has committed his long-term future to the Gunners having signed until 2026. The terms also include an option for an extra season.

While the new salary figures haven’t been confirmed, the Sun claimed earlier in March that Tomiyasu was in line to double his wages from £50,000-a-week to £100,000-a-week upon signing the extension.

EXCLUSIVE: Wolves record-breaker set for summer exit after Gary O’Neil decision made; sale to fund Arsenal raid

Edu and Arteta thrilled with Tomiyasu extension

Speaking on the development, sporting director Edu said: “We are very excited to have Tomi with us for more years to come.

“He has huge qualities both on and off the pitch, and offers so much strength and versatility to our squad.

“Tomi is a top professional and it’s great that he’ll continue to play an important role in the coming years, as we work towards achieving our goals.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “We are so pleased to have Tomi commit his future with us.

“Together with his natural ability and strength, Tomi’s attitude, mentality and values are first-class. Tomi is loved by everyone and has been an integral part of the squad since joining us.

“The way he trains, with his desire and determination to be the best version of himself every day is admirable. We look forward to continue working with Tomi in the future years.”

READ MORE: Why Arsenal WILL beat Liverpool and Man City to the Premier League title: Key defensive improvements explained

Summer signing OFF

Despite having an abundance of flexible defenders at his disposal already, Arteta had set his sights on adding another player of that type to his ranks.

Ajax sensation, Jorrel Hato, is a confirmed transfer target at the Emirates on the back of the 17-year-old’s breakthrough campaign.

The teenager is left-footed and can operate at either left-back or left centre-back. Given he stands at under 6ft tall, is left-footed and also Dutch, early comparisons between he and Man City star Nathan Ake have been drawn.

However, Hato penned fresh terms in Amsterdam on March 12 and per Fabrizio Romano, the new deal does not contain a release clause.

Furthermore, the trusted transfer guru stated the fresh agreement has laid waste to any chances of Hato leaving Ajax for Arsenal this summer.

Of course, a move could be explored in a future window. But for this summer at least Hato will be staying at Ajax.

Romano said prior to confirmation of Hato’s new deal: “Arsenal have scouted talented young Ajax defender Jorrel Hato multiple times, but he’s now set to sign a new contract.

“The new deal will be valid until June 2028, with no release clause included.

“So, there is no movement expected for Hato this summer, but it could change especially in 2025, and Arsenal are one of the teams who have sent scouts to monitor him on several occasions.”

With White and Tomiyasu locked down, Arsenal can very much afford to wait a year or two for Hato anyway.

DON’T MISS: Arteta in raptures as No 1 Arsenal target provides enticing response to stunning transfer rumours