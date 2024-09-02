Arsenal attempts to land League One star emerge, with three-man shortlist including Chelsea keeper

Arsenal considered both Marcus Bettinelli and Sam Tickle in the summer

Arsenal were reportedly turned down in the transfer window by Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle, after registering an interest in a Chelsea goalkeeper.

The Gunners pushed Aaron Ramsdale out this summer, with the process starting a year ago. Despite the Englishman having been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League in the two seasons prior, Mikel Arteta decided to sign competition for him.

He stated that the signing of David Raya was the same as signing a quality player in any other position, with competition for places expected.

And that competition saw Raya quickly usurp Ramsdale of his position, and eventually led to the latter signing for Southampton.

But Arteta’s desire for competition in goal seems to have faded, with the eventual signing of Neto.

The Brazilian left Barcelona – after 21 appearances in three seasons – for Bournemouth, in 2022, and after two seasons with the Cherries, he’s been signed on loan for Arsenal.

Given his appearance statistics at Barca, it does not appear he’s on the same level as Raya.

Neither were the other options Arteta was reportedly going after.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every player Arsenal have signed on transfer deadline day: Arteta just misses out on top spot

League One keeper turned Arsenal down

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon, Wigan goalkeeper Tickle was on the Gunners’ radar.

He has impressed in one full season in League One, playing all 46 games last term, and keeping 15 clean sheets.

But the 22-year-old turned down the chance to join Arsenal, instead wanting to continue to be a first-choice keeper at Wigan, with the alternative suggested to have been becoming the Gunners’ third choice, which means they’d have been signing another goalkeeper, too.

That may have been Wolves man Dan Bentley, with reports suggesting a deadline day move for him fell through.

Chelsea goalkeeper was considered

Also under consideration was Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

According to GIVEMESPORT, his name was discussed among Arsenal’s hierarchy during the summer.

Given Chelsea have four goalkeepers in their first-team squad, and have loaned out another five of late, they’d not have missed the former Fulham man, who has played just once for the Blues, in 2021/22.

It’s suggested in the report that it’s unclear if he’d have been let go, but Arsenal solved their goalkeeping problem with Neto, anway.

READ MORE: Ranking every player that Arsenal have signed directly from Chelsea after Raheem Sterling deal