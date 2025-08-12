Arsenal are willing to sell a star signed for £30m and reports claim a deal is rapidly advancing after an ‘official offer’ was tabled.

After a slow start to the summer transfer window, Arsenal proceeded to sign SIX stars in the month of July. The Gunners continue to be linked with making Eberechi Eze their seventh addition, though the Crystal Palace ace could be heading to Tottenham.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal have concerns over whether signing Eze – who primarily plays as a No 10 – would be worth it.

Mikel Arteta can already field captain Martin Odegaard in the position and if arriving, Eze wouldn’t necessarily be a starter.

Accordingly, a fresh update from The Athletic states it’s sales and not signings that are now taking centre stage at the Emirates.

Among those Arsenal are seeking to shift is left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko, who cost £30m when signed from Manchester City three years ago.

‘Oleksandr Zinchenko is also available to leave before the deadline, although the Ukraine international is giving consideration to seeing out the final year of his Arsenal contract and moving on a free transfer in 2026,’ stated the report.

‘Arsenal, naturally, would prefer a sale in this window.’

Zinchenko’s stock at Arsenal has fallen following the arrivals of Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori. The emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly has also diminished Zinchenko’s importance to the club.

As mentioned, Arsenal would like to sell Zinchenko this window to ensure they collect a fee for a player who can leave for nothing next summer.

And according to reports coming out of Turkey, Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have grand plans for the Ukrainian…

Fenerbahce submit ‘official’ bid for Zinchenko

Taking to X, Turkish reporter, Sercan Hamzaoglu, stated: “Fenerbahce inquired about Zinchenko’s situation. Sporting Director Devin Ozek held a meeting in England with Arsenal’s Ukrainian player and the English sporting director Andrea Berta.

“Arsenal’s side stated that their transfer fee expectation is 15 million Euros but also gave the message, ‘If you reach an agreement with Zinchenko, we will facilitate.'”

A follow-up from the same reporter revealed Fenerbahce have acted on their interest by tabling an ‘official’ bid. Furthermore, it was claimed a deal is ‘progressing quickly.’

“Fenerbahce has submitted an official offer to Arsenal for Oleksandr Zinchenko’s transfer,” continued Hamzaoglu.

“The initial contact with the player was made by agent Devin Ozek, and negotiations between the parties are progressing quickly.”

A third update from Hamzaoglu shed light on a potential position change that awaits for Zinchenko.

The 28-year-old has generally been deployed at left-back by Arsenal but could be moved into central midfield if joining Fenerbahce. Midfield is where Zinchenko has often played for Ukraine.

“In the event of the transfer happening, Mourinho is considering playing Zinchenko in the number 6 position,” added Hamzaoglu.