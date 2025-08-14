There are three sides in for an Arsenal star

Arsenal are reportedly looking for a ‘satisfying offer’ to sell a member of their current squad, as two more clubs have joined an existing interested side in the mix for him.

The Gunners have seen some experienced players depart the club this season. Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Kieran Tierney have all left on free transfers, while Marquinhos and Nuno Tavares have both been sold.

There’s the potential for another sale soon, with multiple sides interested in Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It’s been suggested this summer that Arsenal could let him go, and Caught Offside states they would need a ‘satisfying offer’ for that to happen.

That’s amid interest from three sides, per the report.

They state Fenerbahce, Real Betis and Porto are all interested in Zinchenko. Porto have previously linked and are now confirmed to be among the ‘main suitors’ for the left-back.

Interest from Fenerbahce has already been reported, but it’s stated they and Betis are two ‘major players’ in the pursuit of the Arsenal man.

Zinchenko could leave on a free

But Arsenal have struggled to find suitors who want to pay a decent sum for Zinchenko.

That could lead to them losing him for nothing when his contract is up next year.

Indeed, the report states he is ‘not necessarily in a hurry’ to depart the Emirates and ‘could be open to’ leaving on a free transfer.

However, it can’t be ruled out that any of the aforementioned sides make a bid in the latter stages of the window.

Arsenal round-up: Odegaard under pressure

It’s been suggested that if Arsenal are to sign Eberechi Eze, there’ll be pressure on captain Martin Odegaard.

That’s as Darren Bent feels: “He just hasn’t looked the same and even pre-season he hasn’t looked nowhere near the Odegaard we saw a couple of years ago.”

Though Arsenal know Eze would like to sign for them, it’s reported Tottenham are going to lodge an offer for him.

Meanwhile, the Gunners and Manchester City are believed to be “leading the chase” for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

Arsenal’s biggest sales per year