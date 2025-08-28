Arsenal require a huge favour from Bayer Leverkusen before making Piero Hincapie their eighth signing of the summer, while a connected second deal is also hanging in the balance.

Arsenal have splashed the cash this summer, with seven new first-teamers signed to the tune of roughly £250m. But if Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta get their way, that number will swell to eight without the outlay rising too.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen defender, Piero Hincapie. The 23-year-old is primarily a centre-back but is equally adept at playing left-back too.

The Gunners shoved Tottenham aside in the race for Hincapie, just as they did with Eberechi Eze. Spurs had lodged a loan proposal that contained an obligation to buy worth €60m.

€60m is the value of Hincapie’s release clause and per both The Athletic and Sky Germany, Leverkusen want a permanent sale for the value of that clause if Hincapie is to leave in the next few days.

But as yet, Arsenal are proposing the same deal structure as Tottenham – a loan containing an obligation to buy. Such a move would ensure Arsenal can push back paying the transfer fee until next year.

Accordingly, Arsenal now require a favour from Leverkusen who must soften their stance and open the doors to a loan if Hincapie is to join the Gunners.

“Arsenal are now in direct talks with Bayer for Piero Hincapié deal after personal terms agreed,” wrote Fabrizio Romano on X.

“#AFC preference for loan with obligation as deal now depends on structure to be approved or not by Leverkusen.

“If Hincapié deal can be agreed, Kiwior can join FC Porto.”

Jakub Kiwior awaiting Piero Hincapie resolution

Hincapie is viewed by Arsenal as a worthy upgrade on Jakub Kiwior. The Poland international is the subject of advanced talks between Arsenal and FC Porto.

The Portuguese side have offered a loan that contains an obligation to buy worth €25m.

Kiwior has already approved the move and Arsenal are ready to accept Porto’s bid, but only if assured Hincapie is joining.

As such, Kiwior’s exit is on standby until such time as there’s a resolution in the Hincapie move. It emerged on Wednesday that Porto have already had to cancel one private jet that would’ve brought Kiwior to Portugal to undergo a medical.

An alternative open to Arsenal is attempting to sign Hincapie outright but for a fee below his €60m release clause. Such a strategy has been reported on by Fabrizio Romano.

But again, that would require a compromise from Leverkusen who as yet, have insisted it’s €60m or bust.

Read more Arsenal

🔴⚪️ Fulham plotting incredible raid on Man Utd, with Arsenal forward also eyed in three-signing blitz – sources

🔴⚪️ The brilliant new-look Arsenal attack with Eberechi Eze and where £67.5m signing will fit in

🔴⚪️ Top 10 most expensive transfers between Premier League clubs: Arsenal listed THREE times