Arsenal are firmly in the race to sign HNK Rijeka attacking midfielder Toni Fruk, TEAMtalk understands, though Premier League high-flyers Crystal Palace are ready to compete for his signature, as sources reveal his price tag.

The 24-year-old has become one of the most talked-about names ahead of the January transfer window, with Atletico Madrid and Benfica and several other major European clubs also considering a swoop for him.

The left-footed Croatian, who only joined Rijeka permanently for €4m (£3.5m, $4.6m) in 2023 after a standout loan from Fiorentina, has exploded this season.

10 goals and two assists in 20 appearances, including a hat-trick in November’s 5-0 demolition of Hajduk Split, have propelled Rijeka up the Croatian top flight and deep into the Europa Conference League.

Fruk’s blend of close control, line-breaking passes, relentless pressing and clinical finishing has drawn comparisons to a young Luka Modric in his Dinamo Zagreb days.

We can confirm that Arsenal remain interested. Sources in Croatia claim talks have been happening constantly with Fruk’s new agency, Niagara Sports (who also have Dani Olmo and Josko Gvardiol on their books), holding talks in London last week.

Mikel Arteta sees the versatile No. 10 as ideal depth and future competition for Martin Odegaard. Fruk is on the list of Arsenal with several other candidates, but winning the race won’t be straightforward…

Arsenal firmly in the mix to sign Croatia star

Atletico, under Diego Simeone, view Fruk as a dynamic alternative in the final third and have spoken with his agents over the last week, while Benfica are understood to have serious interest as Jose Mourinho seeks depth.

Crystal Palace, managed by Oliver Glasner, have scouted the five-time capped Croatian international extensively and believe that he fits their high-energy, transition-based style perfectly.

Rijeka president, Damir Miskovic, has made it clear: any deal will start at €15m (£13.1m, $17.5m), with Fruk’s former club Fiorentina retaining matching rights.

The maestro’s contract runs until 2027, giving the Croatian club leverage. However, tying him down to a new deal looks unlikely.

National-team recognition is already secured (debut in September), and Fruk himself has admitted “the Premier League is the dream.”

As December progresses, one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders is edging closer to a life-changing move. January promises fireworks.

