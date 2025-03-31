Sources: Arsenal battling THREE Prem rivals for 107-goal striker as Newcastle surge into race

The race for Lille striker Jonathan David is heating up, and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that FOUR Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Newcastle United, are interested.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this season and there is no indication that he will pen an extension, so he’s set to be available on a free transfer.

Non-French clubs can hold talks with David now to seal a pre-agreement ahead of the summer window, but the battle for his signature is wide open at this stage.

TEAMtalk understands that Inter Milan are pushing hard to sign David, having submitted a proposal to his agents over a month ago. Inter president Giuseppe Marotta, who is known for his expertise in free agent deals, is eager to bring David to the San Siro.

However, sources state that the Canadian striker is yet to give a definitive response, as he wants to carefully evaluate his next move after leaving Lille.

From the Premier League, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City have all gathered information about David’s situation, while Newcastle are the latest club to express interest.

No concrete offers have been made so far, as the quartet are still in the initial stages of their assessment. What’s clear, is that David will have opportunities in the Premier League this summer.

Barcelona in the race for Jonathan David – sources

TEAMtalk understands that there is also concrete interest in David from Barcelona, who view him as an attractive option because he’ll be available on a free transfer.

The LaLiga side are still in a difficult financial situation and therefore, they are carefully considering multiple players who are set to be free agents.

Sources state that Barcelona have been in contact with David’s agents recently, but again, no concrete proposals have been submitted as yet.

What is certain, though, is that David will not sign a contract extension with Lille and he feels ready to test himself at the very highest level.

He signed for Lille back in 2020 and has established himself as one of the best strikers in France. David has scored 107 goals in 227 appearances for Lille and is in fine form this season, with 14 league goals so far.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise to see many top clubs vying to sign David, and in the next weeks, there is an expectation of formal contract offers arriving for the forward.

IN FOCUS: Jonathan David’s impressive record for Lille