Arsenal and Tottenham have both set their sights on signing one of Brazil’s most exciting players, per reports, with Barcelona also in the mix for the prolific forward.

The London rivals are always on the lookout for youngsters who they feel can develop into world-class talents and their scouts have converged on a Vasco da Gama ace, who is in fine form.

The player in question is Rayan Vitor Simplicio Rocha – who is also known as Rayan – and speculation is mounting in Brazil that he could move to a top side in 2026.

According to NTVASCAÍNOS, Arsenal are considering a move for Rayan after they sent two scouts to watch him in action in Vasco da Gama’s recent clash against Fluminense, in which he scored the opener in a 2-0 win.

Rayan, who generally plays as a right-winger but can also play as a striker or on the left flank, has been part of Vasco’s first team since 2023.

He has made 87 appearances to date for the club, notching 19 goals in the process, and is continually improving. Reports suggest that he has a €40m (£35m / $46m) release clause in his contract.

Rayan is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal, but it won’t be straightforward to beat Tottenham and Barcelona in the race…

READ MORE 🔴 Arsenal, Arteta channel ‘pure uncut Simeone’ with stunning Atletico Madrid rout, as ‘outstanding’ Gyokeres silences critics

Arsenal eyeing prolific Brazilian attacker

Arsenal already have top-quality wingers at their disposal, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri in Mikel Arteta’s ranks, while Eberechi Eze can also play out wide when required.

But with Trossard now 30 years old and linked with moves away from the Emirates, it’s logical that the Gunners could be looking at longer-term wide options.

Saka has also faced injury problems – notably missing 21 games last season due to a hamstring injury – so Rayan could potentially be brought in as cover for any future knocks.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on September 20 that Arsenal are not planning for a particularly busy January window, as Arteta is happy with his squad.

But the opportunity to sign a top young talent like Rayan could be too tempting to pass up on if the Gunners feel another side may swoop in for his signature before then.

Tottenham and Barcelona sent scouts to watch Rayan in action last month against Cruzerio, per previous reports, and more sides could still join the race ahead of the January transfer window.

Rayan is a player to keep a close eye on as we edge towards the new year.

DON’T MISS 👉 Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date as Sean Dyche takes Nottingham Forest job

Latest Arsenal news: Timber boost / Two elite wingers eyed

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Arsenal are ‘accelerating’ talks with Jurrien Timber as they look to tie him down to a new contract.

Timber’s representatives are in ‘direct contact’ with the club and a breakthrough is expected soon.

In other news, Arsenal are said to have Nico Williams and Raphinha on their radar as they continue to look at winger options.

WATCH: Arsenal target Rayan in action