Arsenal BEAT Liverpool to signing as Fabrizio Romano declares ‘here we go’

Arsenal have beaten Liverpool to the signing of a midfielder, with news of this deal confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal have largely spent the summer transfer window attempting to sign readymade players capable of making an instant impact at the Emirates. Ezri Konsa and Bruno Guimaraes, both aged 28, are prime examples of that strategy.

However, the Gunners aren’t completely taking their eye off the ball with regards to the future, and their efforts to sign a midfield gem put them on a collision course with Liverpool.

Earlier in the summer, multiple reports confirmed the Reds and Gunners were both battling for the signature of Georgian wonderkid, Andria Bartishvili, who plays for Kolkheti 1913.

The 17-year-old is a midfielder and despite his tender age, has already won caps for his country at Under-21 level.

Both English giants put contract offers to the player and his camp, but on Saturday afternoon, news broke of Mikel Arteta’s side winning this race.

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Arsenal beat Liverpool to Georgian gem

X account, Geo_team – which specialises in covering Georgian players – were first to details Arsenal’s coup.

They wrote on X: ‘ANDRIA BARTISHVILI TO ARSENAL FC – DEAL DONE.

‘Per my information, 17 y.o midfielder set to fly in London on September 1 for medical 5 y. deal for Georgian.

‘Transfer fee – 4.5M. The gunners beat Liverpool FC in race for Bartishvili.’

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Soon after, Geo_team’s exclusive was backed up by transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, who also reported on X.

Romano wrote: ‘Arsenal agree deal to sign 17 year old Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili, here we go!

’17 year old midfielder has medical booked in London at #AFC next week then signing a five year contract.

‘He’s joining from 2027 when turning 18. Deal worth €4.5m. @Geo_team.’

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