Arsenal ‘best positioned’ to sign league’s most-wanted defender instead of Liverpool

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio despite his recent links with Liverpool, according to a Portuguese report.

Inacio has been in the Sporting first team since 2020 and his progress was marked this year with his senior international debut for Portugal. There has been plenty of speculation about a transfer for him in recent weeks to represent the next phase of his rise.

The Premier League could be a likely destination for the 22-year-old, who is a target for clubs like Liverpool, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Recent days have seen rumours increase about a move to Liverpool due to injuries to centre-half Joel Matip and left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

However, A Bola has clarified that Arsenal are the ‘best positioned’ team in the race to sign Inacio at this moment in time.

Arsenal invested in their defence over the summer by signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax, but a serious injury quickly robbed him of the chance to show why.

There have been doubts about the future of January 2023 addition Jakub Kiwior too. Therefore, there might still be space for another defender at Arsenal.

According to A Bola, if they want Inacio to be their man, they will have to meet his release clause. Currently, that stands at €60m (over £52m).

Sporting extended Inacio’s contract back in August so it is now due to last until 2027, but there will be nothing they can do if someone makes a €60m bid and he wants to move.

Why is Inacio wanted by so many clubs?

His potential, demonstrated across almost 150 first-team appearances for Sporting, has made him arguably the most in-demand defender in the entire Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Inacio is a left-footed centre-back, which would make him a competitor for Gabriel Magalhaes at Arsenal (and an upgrade on Kiwior).

For what it’s worth, Liverpool do not have any left-footed centre-backs, which might make their need for a player like Inacio greater.

That said, club captain Virgil van Dijk has grown accustomed to playing on the left side of a centre-back pairing throughout his Liverpool career, so it isn’t the biggest issue just yet.

Therefore, all eyes will be on Arsenal again as they aim to reinforce their own title-pursuing squad.

Their defence will be depleted further in January when versatile full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu heads off to the Asia Cup with Japan.

Even so, previous reports have claimed Arsenal would be more likely to wait until the summer to bid for Inacio, rather than the January window.

READ MORE: Liverpool told signing Arsenal ace will guarantee Prem title, as Arteta warned he’d flounder without two stars