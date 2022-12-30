Arsenal bewildered by selling side as demand for star forward reaches £88million and arguments ensue

Arsenal ‘still cannot understand’ why Shakhtar Donetsk want such a large fee for the Gunners to take forward target Mykhaylo Mudryk off their hands.

Mudryk has been Arsenal’s biggest target for some time. Amid their top form this season, which sees them top the Premier League, there has been a lot of speculation over the forward joining.

Indeed, it has seemed that they are more than likely to go after him for some time.

The Gunners’ front line has been particularly potent this season. Regular starters Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists between them so far this campaign.

Adding another player who can match that output in front of goal could well help them to secure their place at the top of the table.

With Jesus now out for the foreseeable future, that seems to be the best course of action.

On current form, Mudryk appears to be a player that could come in and hit the ground running, hence the interest. Indeed, the Ukrainian has been directly involved in 18 goals in as many games for Shakhtar this season.

That tally includes five goal contributions in six Champions League games.

Arsenal ‘cannot understand’ Mudryk asking price

The pursuit has not come without its challenges, though. Arsenal reportedly had an opening bid of £57million for the attacker rejected by Shakhtar recently.

Indeed, that is far lower than what the Ukrainian side value their star man at.

A recent report suggested they were using Antony’s transfer from Ajax to Manchester United as a benchmark. That transfer cost £86million, and Shakhtar believe Mudryk is worth more.

In fact, they are reported to want €100million (approximately £88million) to see the back of Mudryk. That is where they and Arsenal do not see eye to eye.

As per Sport Analytic, Arsenal are bewildered by that and ‘still cannot understand’ the reasons they are asking for so much money.

Arsenal are reportedly using Mudryk’s experience as the basis of their argument. Given he has only played eight times for Ukraine, and has not played in a top-five European league, they cannot see how he is worth so much.

Gunners to continue in pursuit

In any case, negotiations are going to continue. Shakhtar’s CEO revealed that he was to have talks with Arsenal after their offer was rejected.

It is unlikely that Mikel Arteta’s side will stop after just their first bid. However, whether or not they decide to submit to the asking price remains to be seen.

If they can come to an agreement of a price somewhere between their original offer and Shakhtar’s desired price, Arsenal might well be happy.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Chelsea prepare for ‘all-London’ war for deadly attacker Gunners missed out on previously