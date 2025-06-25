Fabrizio Romano has given an Arsenal signing his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation, while David Ornstein has confirmed a surprise £9.3m bid has been tabled for a 31-year-old midfielder.

Martin Zubimendi is expected to become Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. The Gunners have agreed to pay €65m – not the €60m Zubimendi’s release clause is set at – in order to secure favourable payments terms.

Arsenal fans won’t have long to wait for arrival number two, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano giving a deal his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “Kepa to Arsenal, here we go!

“Deal done for the Spanish goalkeeper to join Arsenal as new backup for David Raya.

“Arsenal activate £5m clause from Chelsea and all documents are now sealed. One more addition for Arteta after Martin Zubimendi.”

The £5m fee is so low due to the presence of a release clause. Had the clause not been in play, Chelsea would have demanded a higher fee for a player who still remains world football’s most expensive signing between the sticks (£71.6m from Athletic Bilbao in 2018).

Rubberstamping the deal, reporter Ben Jacobs confirmed Arsenal have also agreed personal terms with the 30-year-old.

Also taking to X, he wrote: “Kepa Arrizabalaga has finalised terms on his £5m Arsenal move. Joins as a No.2, with Arsenal viewing the fee as excellent value for a keeper worth £72m in 2018.”

Arsenal bid £9.3m for Christian Norgaard

If Arsenal get their way, signing number three will be the surprise figure of Christian Norgaard.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a direct replacement for Thomas Partey who they’ve failed to iron out a new contract for.

Zubimendi has been earmarked as the successor and upgrade on Jorginho, meaning a new face must also arrive to replace Partey.

Partey is due to become a free agent on June 30 and rather than splash the cash on a much younger option, Arsenal have bid £9.3m for 31-year-old Norgaard.

That news came via David Ornstein and in a follow-up from Romano, it was revealed Norgaard is pushing to join the Gunners.

However, the journalist also insisted negotiations between Arsenal and Brentford are continuing, with the Bees angling for more than what Arsenal have put on the table so far.

“Arsenal submitted proposal worth €11m package for Christian Nørgaard,” wrote Romano.

“Negotiations ongoing as Brentford want more and talks continue. Nørgaard wants to join Arsenal.”

Arsenal torched over Kepa signing

One figure within the game who isn’t impressed by Arsenal’s move for Kepa is William Gallas.

In quotes carried by Goal, the former Gunners defender claimed Arsenal should have put their faith in a younger option rather than signing Kepa who at 30 years old, is actually older than regular starter David Raya (29).

“I think Kepa to Arsenal would be a strange signing,” began Gallas.

“The second-choice goalkeeper should be a young player who is learning that can take over from David Raya in a few years time, I’m not sure why you’d bring in someone who is older than him with no eye to the future.

“Arsenal should be looking for someone in their early 20s who can learn and grow, playing in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Kepa isn’t that player.”

