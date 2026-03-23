Arsenal are continuing to do extensive groundwork on Lille midfield prodigy Ayyoub Bouaddi, TEAMtalk can reveal, with the teenager emerging as one of the most closely monitored young players ahead of the summer window.

The 18-year-old has been firmly on the Gunners’ radar since before his senior breakthrough at Lille, though Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are also keen.

Bouaddi made headlines back in 2023 when he debuted in the Europa Conference League just days after turning 16, becoming the youngest player ever to feature in a European club competition at the time.

Since then, his development has accelerated rapidly. Bouaddi has already amassed 90 first-team appearances for Lille, underlining both his durability and importance despite his young age.

With this summer representing the first real opportunity for English clubs to bring him to the Premier League, interest is intensifying.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal scouts were present on Sunday to watch Bouaddi in action as Lille secured an impressive 2-1 victory over Olympique de Marseille.

The Gunners, however, were far from alone in their assessment, with three Premier League rivals also keeping a close eye on his progress.

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Arsenal face competition for 18y/o midfield sensation

Sources indicate that Liverpool also had representatives in attendance to watch Bouaddi in Lille’s victory, while officials connected to City Football Group – owners of Man City, and also and BlueCo, the parent company of Chelsea, were also tracking the midfielder closely.

Bouaddi’s situation is further complicated by his international future.

A regular for France at youth level, the midfielder has recently indicated his intention to switch allegiance to Morocco, a decision that could add another dimension to his growing profile on the global stage.

The all-action midfielder, who generally plays as a number eight but has also featured in a six role, has made 24 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco this term, and is a key reason why they remain in the fight for Champions League qualification.

Bouaddi penned a long-term contract extension with Lille in December, but when asked about his future, he refused to rule out making a change this summer. His fee would be an expensive one, though, given Lille’s hand is strengthened by his new deal.

“I have extended until 2029 and next year is still far away,”Bouaddi said late last year. “I am focused on this season and we have things to fight for.

“As I also said to the president (Olivier Létang), at the end of the season, there will be a choice to be made, and anything can happen. We don’t know what will happen.”

With multiple elite clubs now circling and his stock continuing to rise, all indications point towards a potentially hectic summer for Bouaddi, with Arsenal very much among those leading the chase.

Latest Arsenal news: Man Utd plot raid / Berta eyes exciting target

Meanwhile, Manchester United are plotting a rare raid on Arsenal, with Myles Lewis-Skelly on their shortlist as they look to bring in a new left-back.

The 19-year-old is a hugely exciting talent but speculation is rife that he could depart the Emirates this summer, with a host of clubs, including United, showing interest.

In other news, Gunners sporting director, Andrea Berta, is eyeing a move for another exciting Brazilian: Flamengo centre-back Daniel Thuram.

The 16-year-old is considered one of the most exciting talents in South America and Arsenal, under Berta’s guidance, are discussing a potential move for him.

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