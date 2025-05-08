Arsenal’s board are unmoved on the future of manager Mikel Arteta, sources can confirm, despite some supporters left frustrated by another trophyless season and amid claims the Gunners would be better sacking the Spaniard and appointing a big-name alternative.

On Wednesday night, Arsenal crashed out of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, losing 3-1 on aggregate, leaving some fans frustrated by another season without silverware, which now means the Gunners have not lifted a trophy since the FA Cup in 2020.

It was hoped the club would have secured a major piece of silverware by now, but sources there have no doubt they are extremely close to achieving that – and remain very much behind the 43-year-old as a result.

Indeed, sources state those on the Gunners board feel they are within touching distance of a trophy under Arteta and will give him the support needed to secure silverware in north London.

To that end, Arteta will undoubtedly remain at the helm at Emirates Stadium and will do so with unwavering support, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk. They affirm the board’s resolute backing, dismissing any whispers of job insecurity.

The board is already planning the summer transfer window with Arteta, convinced he’s on the cusp of delivering the Premier League or Champions League.

Sources within the club say his impact is clear, with tangible progress on and off the pitch since he took charge in 2019. Arteta inherited a club adrift, yet he’s sculpted a squad that’s both gritty and technically elite.

Arsenal believe Arteta can lead them to Prem title

The Emirates now boasts a fanbase which, heading into next season, considers themselves one of the favourites for the title.

Arsenal have finished second in each of the last two seasons, and are currently second to Liverpool, who have already been crowned champions.

The Gunners board regards Arteta’s tactical ability as among the best in Europe, knowing replacing him would be challenging.

Last season’s title challenge showcased a team much closer to winning the league. Europe, too, has seen progress, with Arteta’s men delivering huge results, like the win against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.

The players also back the manager immensely. Sources state they have no doubt in the former Arsenal midfielder and believe he has them on the path to success. One source noted: “There haven’t been any doubts from the players, and most of them have extremely close relationships with the manager.”

The club is set to attack the transfer window, with a top No.9 as a key target. Many believe that if Arteta can land a world-class frontman, it will be the final piece of the puzzle, and success will follow.

Arsenal round-up: Two strikers eyed

The striker position has looked an important upgrade at Arsenal for a while, and it’s reported sporting director Andrea Berta is ‘prioritising’ Sporting CP man Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners are also aiming to land Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, with an offer sent to his representatives.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware there are multiple wide men on Arsenal’s radar. Sources state that Bryan Mbeumo, Jamie Gittens and Ademola Lookman are all potential summer targets.

Indeed, the Gunners are keen on reinforcing the right-wing position, after Bukayo Saka spent a period of this season injured, having previously played a lot – perhaps too much – football.

