Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund submit duelling offers for Euro 2024 star Arteta will love

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have both tabled bids to sign a versatile Turkish player starring at Euro 2024, and Fenerbahce’s president has reportedly stepped in to make the conditions of a deal crystal clear.

A recent trend among Mikel Arteta’s additions in defence has been versatility. Ben White was brought to the club to play at centre-half, though has now transitioned into one of the finest right-backs in the Premier League.

Takehiro Timiyasu has no qualms about playing in either full-back position, while the same can also be said of Jurrien Timber who can also play centrally too.

Arsenal’s defence was the meanest in the Premier League last season, with the Gunners shipping just 29 goals. Next best were champions Manchester City with a mark of 34 goals conceded.

However, with the futures of numerous defenders such as Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares all uncertain, another addition in defence could be on the cards.

Arsenal bid for Ferdi Kadioglu – report

According to reports out of Turkey, Arsenal have thundered in with a bid for long-time transfer target, Ferdi Kadioglu.

The 24-year-old plies his trade for Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce and despite being right-footed, his primary position is left-back. Needless to say the right-footer is equally adept at operating at right-back too.

Kadioglu started Turkey’s opener at Euro 2024 against Georgia at left-back and played the full 90 minutes in their 3-1 victory.

Per the Turkish report, Arsenal have already seen enough to act on their interest and have duly submitted a €20m/£17m bid.

However, there’s two distinct problems Arsenal must overcome before advancing the transfer.

Dortmund competition; Fenerbahce asking price

Firstly, it’s claimed Borussia Dortmund have not only bid for the full-back too, but have trumped the Gunners with a higher offer worth €25m/£21m.

Neither bid has been accepted by Fenerbahce whose president, Ali Koc, has personally intervened to set the record straight.

It’s noted Koc has instructed his underlings at Fenerbahce to hold out for a fee in the region of €35m/£29.6m.

Whether Arsenal or Dortmund will bid again or abort their pursuits remains to be seen.

Another factor to note is Kadioglu is also courting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

However, the Turkish press are adamant Kadioglu will not entertain a money-spinning move to the middle east at this stage in his blossoming career.

