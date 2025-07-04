Arsenal could soon receive a £73m bid for a winger whose exit will directly pave the way for Rodrygo to join from Real Madrid, according to multiple reports.

Despite agreeing deals in almost every other area of the pitch (goalkeeper, centre-back, central midfield), Arsenal’s biggest aim in the summer transfer window is overhauling their attack.

It’s in the final third where The Gunners have fallen short over the past few years and the club are determined to sign new starters in the left wing and striker positions. A creative and versatile attacker – such as Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze – is also wanted.

Today’s update regards the left wing position which is currently occupied by Gabriel Martinelli.

According to the latest from GiveMeSport and Ben Jacobs, Arsenal could soon receive a monstrous €85m / £73m bid for the Brazilian.

Al Nassr are the club giving serious consideration to making that offer after discovering Liverpool have zero intention of selling Luis Diaz.

The Reds have already rejected approaches from Barcelona and Bayern Munich this summer and have made it crystal clear Diaz is not leaving.

Accordingly, Al Nassr are turning their attention to Martinelli and at £73m, his sale would obliterate Arsenal’s record for their most expensive departure.

That record is currently held by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who joined Liverpool for £35m way back in 2017.

Whether Martinelli wants to leave or stay was not hinted at in the piece. However, the ultra-reliable David Ornstein has stated Martinelli must go if Arsenal are to land a new left winger of the highest calibre.

Ornstein said on The Athletic FC Podcast: “Arsenal always wanted to strengthen on the left wing, but they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli there.

“If he were to leave, then you could see them bringing in a top left-sided winger. If he’s not to leave, I don’t think so.”

The journalist continued: “We’ve reported on the likes of Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon, I think that’s if Martinelli leaves. I don’t necessarily think that’s if he was to stay.”

Rodrygo to Arsenal GREENLIT

Of course, Arsenal will not sell Martinelli unless a move for a more-than-worthy successor is put in place.

On that front, Rodrygo of Real Madrid has emerged as a genuine contender to line up on Arsenal’s left wing next season and The Athletic state Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso have approved a sale.

That development was relayed by one of the outlet’s Real Madrid correspondents, Mario Cortegana.

New manager Alonso wanted to evaluate the Brazilian during the Club World Cup but has seemingly seen enough after just a handful of games.

Accordingly, Alonso and Madrid officials are in agreement that they ‘will not stand in the player’s way if a suitable offer is made.’

Crucially, Rodrygo is also open to leaving the Bernabeu after becoming increasingly dismayed at his marginalisation in Madrid.

The undroppable status of Vinicius Jr and last summer’s signing, Kylian Mbappe, meant it was Rodrygo who was relegated to the bench when one attacker missed out last season. That is not a situation that will change under Alonso.

Regarding cost, Real Madrid value Rodrygo at €90m / £77m, which is very close to the figure Al Nassr are ready to bid for Martinelli.

Latest Arsenal news – Eze deal nears / Next signing agreed

Rodrygo’s full G/A stats at Real Madrid