Arsenal to ‘break the market’ with world class winger signing – multiple reports

Multiple reports claim Arsenal are going big with a spectacular new signing on the left wing, and the Gunners reportedly have confidence they’ll get the blockbuster move over the line.

Arsenal are already the strongest side in England and perhaps all of European football too. They’re on course to secure a domestic treble, and with a kind draw up until the semi-finals of the Champions League, we could be looking at a historic quadruple.

Yet while Arsenal clearly possess an abundance of high calibre options in almost every position, there are a handful of areas in their squad that could be improved.

One is the left wing, with Mikel Arteta chopping and changing between the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and to a lesser extent, Eberechi Eze, this season.

While all are fine players in their own right, none come close to PSG and Georgia talisman, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

And according to two separate reports, Arsenal are not only planning to bring the 25-year-old to north London in the summer, but they’re confident they’ll get him.

Firstly, X account, now.Arsenal – which boasts almost 500k followers – wrote: ‘Arsenal are already making plans ahead of the summer transfer window with a new left winger the top priority ahead of the 2026/27 season.

‘One player the Gunners are looking at is PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. If Arsenal finish this season with silverware, they believe they can convince the 25-year-old to move to North London.’

Kvaratskhelia cost €80m (add-ons included) when joining PSG from Napoli in the winter window of 2025. Within six months, he’d won the quadruple in Paris.

There have been murmurings of dressing room unrest at PSG this season, with the usually all-conquering side labouring somewhat in Ligue 1.

They do sit top of the table at present, though only by a single point ahead of Lens. Ordinarily, PSG would be a matter of weeks from mathematically sealing the title at this stage in a season.

What’s more, TEAMtalk understands PSG recently rejected two approaches from Liverpool for Kvaratskhelia’s fellow forwards, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola.

With the French pair, along with Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembele, front and centre in PSG’s mind and new contracts on the way, it’s conceivable that Kvaratskhelia is marginalised despite his immense abilities.

What’s more, reports in Spain have also gone big on claims Arsenal will move for the two-footed winger, stating the Gunners ‘want to break the transfer market.’

It was declared Arsenal are ‘going after Kvaratskhelia’ and have already ‘set in motion’ the blockbuster move for the ‘world class’ winger.

