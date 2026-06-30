Arsenal rejected AGAIN as Prem minnows force Berta into plan C signing

Arsenal have suffered a second rejection in their quest to sign a high calibre central midfielder, and the knock-back has again come from a smaller Premier League rival.

The Gunners may well be Premier League champions and a force in Europe, though they aren’t having it all their own way in the transfer market.

Efforts to sign Julian Alvarez are falling flat, with the Argentine frontman dead set on joining Barcelona if he does leave Atletico Madrid.

In central midfield, news broke over the weekend of Arsenal verbally offering around £55m for Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

That verbal offer was made via intermediaries, though the Magpies were suitably unimpressed and quickly shot the bid down.

According to the latest from The Athletic, Arsenal and sporting director, Andrea Berta, must now consider raising the stakes and tabling a higher bid for the 28-year-old Brazil international.

The report stated: ‘The onus is now on Arsenal to decide whether they make a higher offer.

‘Personal terms are not expected to be an issue — but for now, Newcastle’s position remains that the player is not for sale. Newcastle say Arsenal have not contacted them nor submitted a bid directly.’

The chances of Arsenal bidding again for Guimaraes appear to have increased after both talkSPORT and The Athletic brought news of a second rejection.

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Bournemouth reject Arsenal approach for Alex Scott

Arsenal made an ‘approach’ to sign Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, but just like Newcastle, the Cherries told Arsenal where to go.

TalkSPORT claimed Arsenal were met with a ‘firm response’ from the Premier League minnows – Scott is ‘not for sale’.

The Athletic gave their take on the situation, stating: ‘Bournemouth insist they have no intention of selling the 22-year-old during this window and are attempting to tie Scott down to a new contract, extending his terms beyond 2028.’

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If moves for Guimaraes and Scott do not progress, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, suggested Arsenal could attempt to re-route Sandro Tonali away from Tottenham and over to the Emirates.

When taking to X, Jacobs confirmed Arsenal hold confirmed interest in the Italian who is expected to leave Newcastle in this window.

Spurs are frontrunners at present, thanks in large part to the influence of Roberto De Zerbi. However, as we’ve seen in the past, most recently with Eberechi Eze, when Arsenal and Spurs meet in the market, there’s only one winner.

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