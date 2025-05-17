Real Madrid forward Rodrygo would allegedly not be interested in moving to Arsenal

A former Tottenham man has told Arsenal that they are “not an attractive proposition” for a Real Madrid star they would like to sign this summer, while also suggesting they could struggle to finance the deal anyway.

The Gunners are looking to improve their forward line this season. Signings in the attack have seemingly been highlighted as a way to bridge the gap from them – second place in the Premier League and Champions League semi-finalists – to the sides winning trophies.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano is adamant that a new winger will be signed this summer.

Interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has been revealed of late, with The Athletic corroborating reports.

But Paul Robinson doesn’t feel Arsenal are a big enough draw for him.

Robinson told Football Insider: “It’s not an attractive proposition for Rodrygo playing at Real Madrid to then go to a team like Arsenal. Yes, they’re competing on every front, on every level, but are they one of the European giants?

“They’re an attractive proposition for a certain level of player, bracket of player, but I think he’s in the bracket above.

“If Arsenal can push the bar out and get a player like that, it would be a real statement, but I don’t think they’re in the ballpark for him.”

More Rodrygo challenges

And if the Real man – who has 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions so far this season – does want to join Arsenal, there are still issues, with a recent report labelling the finances ‘challenging’.

Rodrygo will reportedly demand something in the region of €100million (£84m) and that seems a very high price, particularly with a striker signing almost certainly being made at the Emirates this summer.

Robinson feels Arsenal could struggle to finance the deal alongside another big outlay.

“It’s certainly an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli on that left-hand side, but it’s FFP and PSR isn’t it? It’s what the spending limits are if they’re going to go and spend £60–70million on [Viktor] Gyokeres,” he said.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners making striker decision

It’s not certain that Gyokeres is going to be signed, with Arsenal said to be making a final decision between the Swede and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

According to Miguel Delaney, a lot of work had already been done on Sesko, before Andre Berta headed through the door as the Gunners’ new sporting director and brought new interest in Gyokeres.

It is also believed that Liverpool are attempting to beat Arsenal to the signing of Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, Romano has reiterated that Arsenal defender William Saliba is a dream target for Real Madrid, but the signing is “impossible” this summer.

