Arsenal buzzing as insider confirms favourite striker’s final decision will allow for bargain transfer

Benjamin Sesko's decision could come at the perfect time for Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Benjamin Sesko will decide his future ahead of the Euros, meaning his release clause will still be active for Arsenal to trigger.

The Gunners have fallen short by one place in the Premier League title race for the past two seasons. In 2022/23, Manchester City overcame them by five points, and this season, that was cut to just two.

A trend is beginning to unfold within Arsenal’s narrow failures – goals are not coming from the strikers.

Last season, Gabriel Jesus was fourth on the list of the club’s top scorers, and this term, he dropped to fifth, with wingers and midfield players outscoring him.

While Kai Havertz came good this term, it seems Mikel Arteta wants a more proficient striker up top.

But that the German has been doing well, Arsenal know they no longer need to break the bank for the likes of Victor Osimhen or Viktor Gyokeres – rather sign a less expensive player that they hope will progress to their level.

The main man on their radar in that position is RB Leipzig’s Sesko.

The 20-year-old bagged 14 Bundesliga goals this season, the same amount as Havertz got in the Premier League, and more than Jesus managed.

Arsenal can move quickly for Sesko

It was recently reported that the Gunners want to sign Sesko before June 30, when his release clause of £56million is still in play.

As per transfer insider Romano, doing so will indeed be possible.

That’s as he reports Sesko ‘will decide before the Euros’ whether or not he’ll pen a new deal with Leipzig. If he does not, it seems very likely they’ll look to sell him.

It is also clearly in the interest of interested clubs, and Romano relays that there are ‘many’ Premier League sides interested in the outcome of the decision which is three weeks away, with the Euros starting on June 14.

If he was to wait until after the Euros, Leipzig could demand more money for him, and with a lot of sides in the mix, they might well do.

Crowd thinning for Sesko

It seems as if a move to England is becoming the likeliest route for Sesko after Romano’s latest.

He only mentioned Premier League clubs, and stated that there is ‘no chance’ over a move to Saudi Arabia.

As such, Arsenal could get their wish of snaring the Slovenian.

It will only be a matter of time before that is answered, provided he does not want to renew with Leipzig.

