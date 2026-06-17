Arsenal will make a call on a bid for Christos Tzolis soon

Arsenal are reportedly going to decide today on a record-breaking bid for a 22-goal Greek forward who TEAMtalk is aware wants another go in English football.

There’s speculation about some exits in the Arsenal forward line this summer. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, for varying reasons, could be on the way out this summer, and Mikel Arteta will want to properly replace them.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on May 19 that the Gunners have eyes on Greek forward Christos Tzolis, after a 22-goal and 29-assist season, in which their scouts paid close attention to him.

Tzolis is known to be valued by current side Club Brugge at £35million – such a transfer would make him the most-expensive player in Belgian football history.

Per one journalist, Arsenal are going to make a decision ‘TODAY’ on whether to lodge that bid.

Indeed, nothing has yet been confirmed on that move, but it is a consideration being made at the Emirates.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal have a lot of competition

Arsenal are far from alone in their admiration of Tzolis after one of the best seasons in Europe in 2025/26.

TEAMtalk has been informed that at least six Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, are interested in the Greek international.

And it seems he’d be open to any of them, with sources stating Tzolis wants “another crack” at English football, following a disappointing Norwich spell from 2021/22 to 2023/24, in which the forward scored three goals and assisted two in 30 games.

He has since built his reputation well and feels he’s ready, at 24, to hit the heights in England.

For Arsenal, there will be some reservations, particularly in the context of how Viktor Gyokeres performed last season.

He had a very similar final season at Sporting CP to the one Tzolis just had with Brugge, in which he scored 54 goals and assisted 11 more in all competitions.

In his debut season with the Gunners, the Swede scored 21 goals and assisted three.

Those are by no means bad numbers, and they did help Arsenal to a Premier League title and a spot in the Champions League final, but they paled in comparison to his previous returns.

As such, there may be a sense that were Tzolis to drop in the same way, the Gunners could find another forward with more experience who’d be able to sustain a better level.

READ MORE: Porto plan to replace classy Arsenal midfield target with Ghanaian gem Brighton are keen on