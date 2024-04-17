Arsenal to capitalise on star’s desire to quit by securing major upgrade from Aston Villa

Arsenal will continue their push for Douglas Luiz this summer, with a number of midfielders possibly leaving the club

Arsenal reportedly remain interested in moving for Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz this summer, and the almost certain departure of Mohamed Elneny will open up a midfield space.

After having already been on the Gunners’ radar previously, with the north Londoners bidding for him more than once, Luiz ensured he’d remain firmly on it this season. He has shown himself to be one of the very best talents in a thriving Aston Villa side.

The Villans are fourth in the Premier League and a goal up in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

Luiz, after seven goals and six assists in all competitions last season, has nine Premier League goals and five assists, along with four assists in Europe this term, including two in the 4-0 demolition of European powerhouses Ajax in the last round.

Manchester City interest emerged early on in the season.

But it’s the Gunners who seem most interested in the Brazilian, with Football Insider now reporting their interest ‘hasn’t gone away.’

That’s ahead of a summer window that could potentially see major change at the Emirates.

Three midfielders with uncertain futures are mentioned in the report.

Arteta will need midfield reinforcements

The first of whom is Elneny, who is ‘expected to depart’ Arsenal this summer. His contract is up at the end of the season, and even if the club wanted him to stay, it’s believed he does not want that.

That will leave room for another midfielder, and there is a suggestion that Thomas Partey and Jorginho could follow him out of the door.

As such, more than one midfield reinforcement might be needed, but the marquee one will seemingly be Luiz if Arsenal are able to get him.

It’s thought they ‘could now act’ on their desire to get the midfielder, who’s previously been rated at £100million.

Arsenal face tough battle to snare Luiz

However, much they want him, though, actually signing him will be very tough.

Villa are absolutely flying, and getting anybody to leave the club when they are contributing to such an exciting project will be very difficult.

That Luiz recently stated “everyone” is pleased with how things are going, “especially me,” no club will find it easy to lure him away.

Villa could genuinely become title contenders over the next couple of seasons, and the Brazilian will be key to that, alongside the likes of Ollie Watkins, Emi Martinez, and many other star names.

