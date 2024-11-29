Arsenal casualty of upcoming striker signing revealed; £30m star could also leave

Arsenal’s No 1 striker target for 2025 has been reaffirmed and who’ll be sacrificed when a new face arrives has been revealed, while left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko could also make way, according to a report.

Just like last summer, the Gunners are once again looking into signing a top-class centre-forward in the transfer market. Arsenal previously explored the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, though their attempts did not succeed after Sesko elected to remain in situ for one more season at least.

The end result saw Mikel Arteta continue with Kai Havertz in the No 9 position. The German has done an excellent job since transitioning into a striker, though per The Athletic, a more traditional frontman is still wanted.

Echoing TEAMtalk’s recent reporting on Alexander Isak being the No 1 target, The Athletic reaffirmed the Newcastle talisman is ‘precisely the type of forward Arteta would love to add to his attack: athletic, intelligent, versatile and Premier League-ready.’

The obvious issue is cost, with TEAMtalk learning on November 24 that Newcastle won’t sell for a penny less than £115m.

In the event Isak proves out of reach, The Athletic noted Arsenal are ‘ likely to return to the table’ for Sesko if he’s available for transfer next summer.

If and when Arsenal do sign a new striker, the report concluded Gabriel Jesus is expected to be the player who makes way to free up room and funds.

The Athletic concluded: ‘A move for a new forward could see Arsenal part ways with Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian, who joined the club in 2022, has struggled for form and fitness of late.’

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Oleksandr Zinchenko forced out by Riccardo Calafiori?

Another high profile exit could come at left-back in the form of Ukraine international Zinchenko.

The 27-year-old arrived in north London in the summer of 2022 – the same window in which Jesus also joined from Manchester City.

Jesus has been marginalised by Havertz and his influence will further decrease once a new striker signs. Zinchenko, meanwhile, has tumbled down the pecking order since the arrivals of Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori.

The latter in particular has been favoured at left-back by Arteta this season, with Timber often covering for the injured Ben White at right-back.

The Athletic stated: ‘Oleksandr Zinchenko is another whose future could be in some doubt.

‘His contract expires in the summer of 2026 and, as yet, there is no news on a potential extension.

‘With Riccardo Calafiori having emerged as Arteta’s first-choice left-back and the emergence of academy player Myles Lewis-Skelly, Zinchenko could be deemed dispensable.’

Latest Arsenal news – Eboue, Kiwior, Wharton

In other news, Mail Online state Chelsea are closing in on signing Mathis Eboue who is the 15-year-old son of former Arsenal right-back, Emmanuel Eboue.

Elsewhere, TuttoMercatoWeb claimed Arsenal have fielded approaches from Napoli and Fiorentina for rarely-used defender Jakub Kiwior.

The two Serie A sides are hoping to convince Arsenal to loan Kiwior out in January. For now at least, Arsenal have no interest in a loan and will insist any exit is permanent. Kiwior is valued around the £20m mark by the Gunners.

Finally, Caught Offside claim Arsenal intend to make an approach for Crystal Palace midfielder, Adam Wharton in January.

The classy Eagles star is valued at £54m by Palace, though Arsenal hope to conclude a deal for closer to £46m. TEAMtalk understands Manchester City are also readying an approach for Wharton.