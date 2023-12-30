Arsenal change tune on defender sale with Arteta preparing to get rid and sign upgrade

Arsenal have reportedly changed their mind on the future of Jakub Kiwior, as they’re now ready to sell him to make room for another centre-back.

Kiwior is yet to find himself a consistent role with the Gunners. Given he joined as a 22-year-old, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the club, he might not have expected to immediately.

Kiwior’s minutes have been very limited, though.

This season, he’s started just six games, and has been shunted out to left-back in four of those, suggesting he’d not be able to get himself a game in his preferred centre-back position.

Amid his lack of game time, some big clubs, namely AC Milan, have identified him as a potential signing.

With Mikel Arteta hardly using him, the Italian side might have thought there’d be a chance the Arsenal manager would let him go.

But cold water was poured on that theory recently, with Arsenal’s stance that ‘no amount of money’ could make them part with Kiwior being reported.

The Polish international’s ‘increasing importance’ to Arteta, along with his versatility were cited as reasons he would not be sold.

Arsenal ready to sell Kiwior

However, the Gunners have apparently backtracked on that decision.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, they are ‘prepared to sell’ the defender in January.

It’s said Arsenal are going to ‘make space for a new centre-back signing’ through the sale of the former Spezia man.

It’s curious that he should apparently be ‘deemed surplus to requirements’ just over a week after it was reported Arsenal would not let him go for anything.

However, the desire to ‘strengthen the defensive department’ has seen Arteta presented with the need to get rid of someone, and Kiwior seems to be that man.

Arsenal could snare Inacio with January funds

The funds that the departing defender brings in could go towards Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

It was recently reported that Arsenal are the ‘best positioned team’ for the defender, who’s wanted by a host of Europe’s elite sides, having only missed one Liga Portugal game this season, helping Sporting to second in the league.

Inacio’s January exit seems to be ramping up, as Chelsea have been told they’ll not be able to sign his centre-back partner Ousmane Diomande until the summer as Sporting do ‘not wish to see both leave’ at the same time.

Given the Portuguese side are ‘bracing’ for Inacio’s exit, and Arsenal look to be at the head of the queue, the move could be one that’s done soon if Kiwior is sold.

READ MORE: Arsenal reject Prem rivals’ move for 38-goal attacker, as Edu wields strong ‘not for sale’ stance