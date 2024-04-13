Arsenal chasing €80m Serie A striker after Mikel Arteta shifts focus away from Ivan Toney

Arsenal are keen to bring in a new striker to provide competition for Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee among their top targets.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, the Gunners hierarchy have informed Eddie Nketiah that he is free to find a new club this summer, so they’ll need to bring in a replacement for him too.

Arsenal have enjoyed another fantastic season and currently sit second in the Premier League table, two points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

Signing a new prolific striker would certainly their cause, however, and they have been linked with several exciting targets in recent weeks.

Their top target was initially thought to be Brentford’s Ivan Toney, but they have cooled their interest in him as Mikel Arteta wants to sign a different profile of player.

Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres has also been identified as a target for Arsenal £86m release clause could make him too expensive.

Arsenal consider move for Joshua Zirkzee

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Zirkzee is now a serious target for Arsenal after his performances have ‘tempted’ them into a move.

The Bologna star, who joined from Bayern Munich in 2022, has scored an impressive 10 goals in 29 Serie A appearances so far this season.

He is a key reason why the Italian side sit in fourth place in the table and could qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1964, when it was still the European Cup.

Tuttosport claim that Bayern are interested in re-signing Zirkzee, but he is reluctant to return to Germany. This comes as a significant boost to his other suitors as they have a €40m (£34.2m) buyback clause in his contract.

Arsenal , Juventus and AC Milan are now considered to be the three favourites in the race for the 22-year-old Netherlands international.

Aston Villa are also keen on Zirkzee, so also could rival Arsenal for his signature in the coming months.

Zirkzee has come on leaps and bounds this season and is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for the Gunners.

It has been suggested that Bologna will demand around €80m (approx. £68.5m) for Zirkzee this summer. They see him as a vital player and hold all the cards in negotiations given he’s under contract until 2026.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how high Arsenal are willing to go with an offer for Zirkzee this summer.

