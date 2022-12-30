Arsenal, Chelsea prepare for ‘all-London’ war for deadly attacker Gunners missed out on previously

Arsenal and Chelsea are two of the main sides that are keen on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who the Gunners chased last year.

Vlahovic looked as if he might have been Premier League bound last January. Indeed, Arsenal were hot on his heels, after he had mesmerised them with some cracking performances.

The Serbian bagged 17 goals in 21 games in the first half of the season for Fiorentina.

The Gunners’ pursuit was a hard-fought one, as they battled Juventus for Vlahovic. However, it was the Serie A side who won it, spending in the region of £70million for the striker.

In front of goal for Juve, Vlahovic has had a fair amount of success. In 21 appearances in all competitions last season, he found the net on nine occasions, as well as providing two assists.

He has followed up that tally with seven goals and two assists in 15 games so far this campaign. He has missed Juventus’ last four league games through injury.

However, that has not stopped a number of sides from registering an interest in him. The sides that are keen on him include Manchester United, Chelsea and former suitors Arsenal.

What’s more, the Serbian’s agent does not ‘rule anything out’ regarding a transfer at this point.

Arsenal, Chelsea prepare for Vlahovic war

A report from Corriere dello Sport reinforces that those three sides are interested. They also mention that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich ‘remain very attentive’.

However, there are two sides that seem more keen than the others to fight for Vlahovic – Arsenal and Chelsea.

Corriere dello Sport reports that the pair are ‘ready to unleash an all-London derby’ to land the striker.

In Arsenal’s case, it makes some sense as to why they would want to snare Vlahovic. They were obviously very keen before, and the desire to land their man does not seem to have faded.

When Gabriel Jesus was firing, it might have done. However, with the Brazilian out for the foreseeable future, it does not seem a bad idea to replace him.

With that being said, the Gunners would likely be spending a huge fee on a striker who is not guaranteed a place in the side once Jesus is fit.

However, they would surely have a plan in place for if the pair were both around at the same time.

For Chelsea, a new striker signing wouldn’t go amiss either. While Kai Havertz has not done badly – scoring five goals and assisting once this season – he is not an out-and-out striker.

What’s more, you would expect more output from somebody playing up top for one of the Premier League’s biggest sides.

Vlahovic’s goals record at each side he has played at shows that he could be the deadly striker they need. As such, it would be no surprise if each side’s pursuit is the start of a war between them.

