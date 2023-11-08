Arsenal chief approves January signing after versatile star passes test with flying colours

Arsenal have received a positive report from a chief scout who observed a player capable of filling multiple roles at the Emirates, according to a report.

The Gunners are widely expected to make a significant splash in the transfer market for a new centre-forward in 2024. The ultra-reliable David Ornstein confirmed as much in The Athletic, though the move may have to wait until the summer.

Responding in a Q&A one week ago, Ornstein said: “When they next make a significant recruit, I reckon that will be a striker, but it will depend on all the normal factors like money, availability, existing options, injuries and more.

“There was no plan to sign a striker last summer and I suspect in an ideal world for Arsenal that would have been the stance for January, too, with the focus being on next summer.

“Let’s see if that changes, but I don’t know of it doing so yet.”

Ornstein’s claims tallies with what TEAMtalk have been told regarding Arsenal’s interest in Ivan Toney.

The Gunners are a confirmed admirer of Toney, though would prefer to wait until the end of the season before launching a raid.

That will leave the door ajar for fellow suitors Chelsea and Tottenham who could pounce six months early in January.

But while the striker hunt will seemingly wait until season’s end, reports in Turkey now claim an addition at the back could be made in January.

Arsenal scout impressed with Turkish full-back

Taking to X, Turkish journalist Yagız Sabuncuoglu stated Arsenal have watched Fenerbahce full-back, Ferdi Kadioglu.

The 24-year-old right-footer can operate at left-back or right-back and would fill the role initially earmarked for Jurrien Timber.

The Dutchman cost £38.5m (including add-ons) when signed from Ajax in the off-season, though suffered a serious knee injury on his competitive debut. Timber may not be available for selection again until the 2024/25 campaign.

Kadioglu is among the first names on the teamsheet for Fenerbahce and has quickly amassed 13 caps for Turkey since making his senior debut in 2022.

Sabuncuoglu added Arsenal scout Romain Poirot watched Kadioglu in Fener’s clash with Trabzonspor on Saturday.

Fenerbahce lost the contest 3-2, with familiar face Nicolas Pepe getting on the scoresheet for Trabzonspor. Nonetheless, Poirot reportedly filed a ‘positive report’ on Kadioglu.

Piggybacking on the Turkish reporter’s tweet, online outlet HITC add further meat on the bones.

They suggest a January transfer to Arsenal is now possible, though stop short of detailing how much it would cost.

Transfermarkt offer some clue on that front with their €17m (approx. £14.8m) best estimate.

Arsenal signed three new players in the last January window and all were on the cheaper end of the spectrum.

Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho and Leandro Trossard arrived for a combined £49.4m. Kadioglu would appear to be a transfer in that same mould.

